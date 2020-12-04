PGA Tour Mayakoba Golf Classic Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At El Camaleon Golf Club
|Playa del Carmen, Mexico
|Purse: $7.2 million
|Yardage: 7,024; Par: 72
|Second Round suspended for Darkness (18 players DNF)
Emiliano Grillo 66-63_129 -13
Tom Hoge 66-67_133 -9
Tony Finau 67-66_133 -9
Russell Knox 65-69_134 -8
Joel Dahmen 68-67_135 -7
Aaron Wise 67-68_135 -7
Kyle Stanley 68-67_135 -7
Carlos Ortiz 67-69_136 -6
Brendon Todd 67-69_136 -6
Nate Lashley 67-69_136 -6
Camilo Villegas 70-66_136 -6
Lucas Glover 71-65_136 -6
Akshay Bhatia 67-69_136 -6
Patrick Rodgers 70-66_136 -6
Viktor Hovland 67-69_136 -6
Joaquin Niemann 66-70_136 -6
John Huh 70-67_137 -5
Corey Conners 71-66_137 -5
Tyler Duncan 70-67_137 -5
Jason Dufner 69-68_137 -5
Vincent Whaley 71-66_137 -5
Adam Long 70-67_137 -5
Hunter Mahan 68-69_137 -5
Mark Hubbard 71-67_138 -4
Charley Hoffman 72-66_138 -4
Bo Hoag 68-70_138 -4
Austin Eckroat 69-69_138 -4
Troy Merritt 70-68_138 -4
Jhonattan Vegas 69-70_139 -3
Harris English 69-70_139 -3
Steve Stricker 69-70_139 -3
Rory Sabbatini 69-70_139 -3
J.J. Spaun 70-69_139 -3
Chris Kirk 69-70_139 -3
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-70_139 -3
Abraham Ancer 72-67_139 -3
Billy Horschel 70-69_139 -3
Brice Garnett 74-65_139 -3
Justin Thomas 72-67_139 -3
Daniel Berger 69-70_139 -3
Brian Harman 70-69_139 -3
Kevin Streelman 69-71_140 -2
Will Zalatoris 72-68_140 -2
Scott Piercy 70-70_140 -2
Keith Mitchell 70-70_140 -2
Austin Cook 70-70_140 -2
Patton Kizzire 72-68_140 -2
Doug Ghim 71-69_140 -2
Hank Lebioda 71-69_140 -2
Rafael Campos 72-68_140 -2
Satoshi Kodaira 70-70_140 -2
Sung Kang 70-70_140 -2
Michael Gellerman 70-70_140 -2
Max Homa 73-67_140 -2
Pat Perez 68-72_140 -2
K.J. Choi 70-70_140 -2
Maverick McNealy 70-71_141 -1
Xinjun Zhang 72-69_141 -1
Harold Varner III 70-71_141 -1
Ben Taylor 72-69_141 -1
Sepp Straka 73-68_141 -1
Charles Howell III 72-69_141 -1
Keegan Bradley 69-72_141 -1
Sam Ryder 72-70_142 E
Bronson Burgoon 72-70_142 E
Henrik Norlander 71-71_142 E
Brooks Koepka 71-71_142 E
Michael Gligic 67-75_142 E
Nick Watney 72-70_142 E
Tim Wilkinson 73-69_142 E
Rickie Fowler 70-72_142 E
Ryan Armour 69-73_142 E
Alex Noren 76-67_143 +1
Graeme McDowell 72-71_143 +1
Sebastián Muñoz 73-70_143 +1
Rob Oppenheim 71-72_143 +1
Roberto Díaz 74-69_143 +1
D.J. Trahan 73-70_143 +1
Byeong Hun An 72-71_143 +1
Harry Higgs 68-76_144 +2
Chesson Hadley 74-70_144 +2
Luke Donald 72-72_144 +2
Ollie Schniederjans 78-66_144 +2
Gary Woodland 72-72_144 +2
Adam Schenk 75-70_145 +3
Vaughn Taylor 76-69_145 +3
Rafa Cabrera Bello 74-71_145 +3
Brendan Steele 71-74_145 +3
Fabián Gómez 76-69_145 +3
Roger Sloan 75-70_145 +3
Matt Every 71-74_145 +3
Denny McCarthy 74-71_145 +3
Brian Stuard 72-73_145 +3
Peter Malnati 78-68_146 +4
D.A. Points 75-71_146 +4
Russell Henley 72-74_146 +4
Adam Hadwin 72-74_146 +4
Robby Shelton 74-72_146 +4
Armando Favela 73-74_147 +5
Aaron Terrazas 76-71_147 +5
Bo Van Pelt 74-73_147 +5
Santiago Tarrio 76-72_148 +6
Andrew Putnam 72-76_148 +6
Kevin Stadler 77-71_148 +6
Patrick Cover 76-73_149 +7
Chez Reavie 78-71_149 +7
Wesley Bryan 78-72_150 +8
Rhein Gibson 77-73_150 +8
Michael Kim 73-78_151 +9
Marc Leishman 74-77_151 +9
Will Gordon 75-76_151 +9
Johnson Wagner 73-79_152 +10
Beau Hossler 76-78_154 +12
|Did Not Finish Round
Andy Ogletree
Chris Baker
Chase Seiffert
Brandon Hagy
Ryan Brehm
Branden Grace
Kelly Kraft
Quade Cummins
Aaron Baddeley
Cameron Percy
Joseph Bramlett
Kristoffer Ventura
Mark Anderson
Drew Nesbitt
Luke List
Scott Harrington
Sebastian Cappelen
Isidro Benitez
|Leaderboard at time of suspension
SCORE THRU
Emiliano Grillo -13 18
Tom Hoge -9 18
Tony Finau -9 18
Russell Knox -8 18
Aaron Wise -7 18
Kyle Stanley -7 18
Andy Ogletree -7 15
