Phyfe scores 21 to lead N. Iowa past Missouri St. 85-75

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 11:16 pm
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Austin Phyfe had 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Northern Iowa beat Missouri State 85-75 on Monday night.

Nate Heise had 15 points the Panthers (2-5, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference), who lost to the Bears 79-59 on Sunday. Noah Carter added 13 points and seven rebounds and Trae Berhow had 12 points.

Gaige Prim and Isiaih had 20 points each for the Bears (4-1, 1-1), whose four-game season-opening win streak ended. Prim had nine rebounds and Mosley five assists. Ja’Monta Black had 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

