Pippen scores 23 to carry Kent St past Detroit Mercy 80-66

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 9:45 pm
DETROIT (AP) — Danny Pippen had 23 points as Kent State defeated Detroit Mercy 80-66 on Tuesday night.

Mike Nuga had 15 points and six rebounds for Kent State (2-1). Gabe O’Neal added 12 points, and Justyn Hamilton had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Antoine Davis had 21 points for the Titans (0-3). Willy Isiani added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Dwayne Rose Jr. had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

