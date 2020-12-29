On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Pistons face the Warriors on 3-game losing streak

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Golden State Warriors (1-2, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (0-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Warriors -3.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit comes into the matchup against Golden State after losing three straight games.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

Detroit finished 20-46 overall with a 11-22 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Pistons averaged 107.2 points per game last season, 48.2 in the paint, 15.9 off of turnovers and 11 on fast breaks.

Golden State finished 15-50 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 7-24 on the road. The Warriors averaged 106.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.0 last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jahlil Okafor: out (right ankle), Derrick Rose: out (rest), Blake Griffin: out (injury management).

Warriors: Draymond Green: out (right foot), Marquese Chriss: out (leg), Alen Smailagic: day to day (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier