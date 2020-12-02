Pittsburgh 19, Baltimore 14

|Baltimore
|7
|0
|0
|7
|—
|14
|Pittsburgh
|6
|6
|0
|7
|—
|19
First Quarter
Pit_Haden 14 interception return (kick failed), 6:57.
Bal_Edwards 1 run (Tucker kick), 2:07.
Second Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 25, 11:50.
Pit_FG Boswell 27, 4:27.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_Smith-Schuster 1 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 13:20.
Bal_M.Brown 70 pass from McSorley (Tucker kick), 2:58.
A_0.
___
|
|Bal
|Pit
|First downs
|10
|22
|Total Net Yards
|219
|334
|Rushes-yards
|28-129
|20-68
|Passing
|90
|266
|Punt Returns
|2-9
|2-6
|Kickoff Returns
|2-44
|3-52
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-11
|1-14
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-18-1
|36-51-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-20
|0-0
|Punts
|7-45.9
|4-44.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-86
|5-40
|Time of Possession
|26:21
|33:39
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Griffin 7-68, Hill 9-35, McSorley 3-16, Edwards 9-10. Pittsburgh, Snell 16-60, McFarland 3-9, Roethlisberger 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Baltimore, McSorley 2-6-0-77, Griffin 7-12-1-33. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 36-51-1-266.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, M.Brown 4-85, Duvernay 3-20, Hill 2-5. Pittsburgh, Johnson 8-46, Smith-Schuster 8-37, Ebron 7-54, Claypool 6-52, Snell 3-33, Washington 2-19, McFarland 1-17, McCloud 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments