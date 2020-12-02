Trending:
Pittsburgh 19, Baltimore 14

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 6:52 pm
Baltimore 7 0 0 7 14
Pittsburgh 6 6 0 7 19

First Quarter

Pit_Haden 14 interception return (kick failed), 6:57.

Bal_Edwards 1 run (Tucker kick), 2:07.

Second Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 25, 11:50.

Pit_FG Boswell 27, 4:27.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Smith-Schuster 1 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 13:20.

Bal_M.Brown 70 pass from McSorley (Tucker kick), 2:58.

A_0.

___

Bal Pit
First downs 10 22
Total Net Yards 219 334
Rushes-yards 28-129 20-68
Passing 90 266
Punt Returns 2-9 2-6
Kickoff Returns 2-44 3-52
Interceptions Ret. 1-11 1-14
Comp-Att-Int 9-18-1 36-51-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-20 0-0
Punts 7-45.9 4-44.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-1
Penalties-Yards 7-86 5-40
Time of Possession 26:21 33:39

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Griffin 7-68, Hill 9-35, McSorley 3-16, Edwards 9-10. Pittsburgh, Snell 16-60, McFarland 3-9, Roethlisberger 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Baltimore, McSorley 2-6-0-77, Griffin 7-12-1-33. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 36-51-1-266.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, M.Brown 4-85, Duvernay 3-20, Hill 2-5. Pittsburgh, Johnson 8-46, Smith-Schuster 8-37, Ebron 7-54, Claypool 6-52, Snell 3-33, Washington 2-19, McFarland 1-17, McCloud 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

