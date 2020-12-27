On Air: Panel Discussions
Pittsburgh 28, Indianapolis 24

By The Associated Press
December 27, 2020 4:19 pm
< a min read
      
Indianapolis 7 14 3 0 24
Pittsburgh 0 7 7 14 28

First Quarter

Ind_Taylor 6 run (Blankenship kick), 9:48.

Second Quarter

Pit_Conner 1 run (Wright kick), 13:47.

Ind_Taylor 1 run (Blankenship kick), 6:35.

Ind_Pascal 42 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 4:02.

Third Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 28, 9:23.

Pit_D.Johnson 39 pass from Roethlisberger (Wright kick), 3:16.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Ebron 5 pass from Roethlisberger (Wright kick), 14:52.

Pit_Smith-Schuster 25 pass from Roethlisberger (Wright kick), 7:38.

A_0.

___

Ind Pit
First downs 21 26
Total Net Yards 365 353
Rushes-yards 28-127 14-20
Passing 238 333
Punt Returns 3-63 3-21
Kickoff Returns 5-103 4-76
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1–3
Comp-Att-Int 22-35-1 34-49-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-32 1-9
Punts 5-42.4 6-48.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 9-83 6-49
Time of Possession 32:28 27:32

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 18-74, Hines 8-44, Dulin 1-8, Brissett 1-1. Pittsburgh, Conner 5-20, Johnson 1-2, Snell 6-0, Roethlisberger 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Indianapolis, Rivers 22-35-1-270. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 34-49-0-342.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Hines 5-20, Doyle 4-50, Pascal 3-64, Hilton 3-60, Pittman 3-38, Burton 3-18, Alie-Cox 1-20. Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 9-96, Johnson 8-75, Ebron 5-47, Conner 5-45, Claypool 4-54, Washington 2-20, McDonald 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

