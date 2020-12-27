Pittsburgh 28, Indianapolis 24

|Indianapolis
|7
|14
|3
|0
|—
|24
|Pittsburgh
|0
|7
|7
|14
|—
|28
First Quarter
Ind_Taylor 6 run (Blankenship kick), 9:48.
Second Quarter
Pit_Conner 1 run (Wright kick), 13:47.
Ind_Taylor 1 run (Blankenship kick), 6:35.
Ind_Pascal 42 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 4:02.
Third Quarter
Ind_FG Blankenship 28, 9:23.
Pit_D.Johnson 39 pass from Roethlisberger (Wright kick), 3:16.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_Ebron 5 pass from Roethlisberger (Wright kick), 14:52.
Pit_Smith-Schuster 25 pass from Roethlisberger (Wright kick), 7:38.
A_0.
___
|
|Ind
|Pit
|First downs
|21
|26
|Total Net Yards
|365
|353
|Rushes-yards
|28-127
|14-20
|Passing
|238
|333
|Punt Returns
|3-63
|3-21
|Kickoff Returns
|5-103
|4-76
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1–3
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-35-1
|34-49-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-32
|1-9
|Punts
|5-42.4
|6-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-83
|6-49
|Time of Possession
|32:28
|27:32
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 18-74, Hines 8-44, Dulin 1-8, Brissett 1-1. Pittsburgh, Conner 5-20, Johnson 1-2, Snell 6-0, Roethlisberger 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Indianapolis, Rivers 22-35-1-270. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 34-49-0-342.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Hines 5-20, Doyle 4-50, Pascal 3-64, Hilton 3-60, Pittman 3-38, Burton 3-18, Alie-Cox 1-20. Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 9-96, Johnson 8-75, Ebron 5-47, Conner 5-45, Claypool 4-54, Washington 2-20, McDonald 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
