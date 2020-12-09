Pittsburgh 71, Northwestern 70

PITTSBURGH (2-1)
Champagnie 9-19 1-5 20, Coulibaly 0-2 2-2 2, Horton 0-5 0-0 0, Johnson 6-16 4-7 21, Toney 6-13 5-6 18, Jeffress 3-11 0-0 7, Hugley 1-3 1-1 3, Collier 0-0 0-0 0, Odukale 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-71 13-21 71.
NORTHWESTERN (2-0)
Beran 2-6 2-2 7, Kopp 3-9 2-4 8, Nance 2-6 0-0 5, Audige 5-15 0-2 12, Buie 2-9 8-11 14, Young 3-5 7-7 13, Gaines 1-2 0-0 2, Berry 1-3 0-0 3, Greer 2-2 1-1 6. Totals 21-57 20-27 70.
Halftime_Northwestern 33-22. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 8-23 (Johnson 5-9, Toney 1-2, Jeffress 1-3, Champagnie 1-6, Horton 0-3), Northwestern 8-28 (Buie 2-6, Audige 2-8, Greer 1-1, Berry 1-2, Beran 1-4, Nance 1-4, Kopp 0-3). Fouled Out_Coulibaly, Gaines. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 50 (Champagnie 20), Northwestern 34 (Nance, Young 7). Assists_Pittsburgh 12 (Johnson 4), Northwestern 15 (Buie 6). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 25, Northwestern 20.
