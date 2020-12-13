Trending:
Pittsburgh 80, Clemson 71

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 2:51 pm
CLEMSON (6-1)

Robinson 8-10 1-3 17, Bennett 0-5 0-0 0, Elliott 7-14 3-5 17, Meertens 2-6 2-2 6, Spray 2-11 1-2 7, Cherry 2-3 2-2 6, Hank 2-3 0-0 4, McNeal 1-5 2-2 4, Thomas 1-6 0-0 3, Hipp 2-5 1-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-68 12-18 71

PITTSBURGH (3-2)

Igbokwe 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 4-7 6-8 14, Everett 4-11 4-4 16, Green 1-8 0-0 3, Harris 9-16 3-5 21, Ezeja 2-3 0-2 4, Hayford 1-2 2-2 4, Strother 1-3 0-0 3, Clesca 0-1 0-0 0, Exanor 0-2 0-0 0, Hueston 0-0 0-0 0, King 4-7 3-3 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-64 18-24 80

Clemson 22 18 21 10 71
Pittsburgh 15 14 20 31 80

3-Point Goals_Clemson 5-22 (Meertens 0-1, Spray 2-11, Hank 0-1, Thomas 1-5, Hipp 2-4), Pittsburgh 6-24 (Everett 4-9, Green 1-6, Harris 0-3, Hayford 0-1, Strother 1-3, Exanor 0-2). Assists_Clemson 18 (Bennett 3), Pittsburgh 14 (Harris 5). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Harris. Rebounds_Clemson 39 (Robinson 3-8), Pittsburgh 43 (Ezeja 7-11). Total Fouls_Clemson 20, Pittsburgh 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

