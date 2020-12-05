On Air: Motley Fool Money
Pittsburgh 89, N. Illinois 59

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 9:06 pm
N. ILLINOIS (0-3)

Kueth 2-3 0-0 4, Makuoi 3-6 3-4 9, Beane 4-8 0-0 11, Crump 2-11 1-3 5, Hankerson 7-13 0-0 18, Okanu 1-4 6-7 8, Thornton 1-4 2-2 4, Cole 0-4 0-0 0, C.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Filippone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 12-16 59.

PITTSBURGH (2-1)

Champagnie 8-13 2-4 22, Coulibaly 2-2 0-0 4, Horton 5-12 0-0 15, X.Johnson 4-8 5-7 15, Toney 4-8 5-7 15, Hugley 3-6 0-0 6, Jeffress 0-0 1-2 1, Odukale 1-4 1-2 3, Collier 0-0 0-3 0, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Drumgoole 1-1 0-0 2, Amadasun 1-1 0-0 2, Ezeakudo 1-1 0-0 3, Aiken 0-1 1-2 1, Fisch 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 15-27 89.

Halftime_Pittsburgh 45-29. 3-Point Goals_N. Illinois 7-18 (Hankerson 4-8, Beane 3-3, Kueth 0-1, Cole 0-2, Crump 0-2, Thornton 0-2), Pittsburgh 14-29 (Horton 5-10, Champagnie 4-6, X.Johnson 2-5, Toney 2-5, Ezeakudo 1-1, Fisch 0-1, Odukale 0-1). Fouled Out_Beane. Rebounds_N. Illinois 29 (Crump 9), Pittsburgh 36 (Champagnie 10). Assists_N. Illinois 14 (Thornton 5), Pittsburgh 26 (X.Johnson 7). Total Fouls_N. Illinois 20, Pittsburgh 18.

