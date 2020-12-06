Portland 86, Portland St. 73

PORTLAND ST. (0-1)
Thomas 4-9 2-2 13, McCray 3-5 0-0 6, Hardy 4-9 7-8 16, C.Jones 3-9 0-0 6, Scott 7-15 5-11 21, Hall 1-6 0-0 2, Burke 0-3 3-4 3, Greeley 2-5 2-2 6, Dawson 0-2 0-0 0, Nielsen-Skinner 0-0 0-2 0, Wood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 19-29 73.
PORTLAND (3-1)
Davis 5-11 4-5 14, Henn 1-3 0-0 2, Ali 6-14 15-18 28, Dasher 4-8 1-3 9, L.Jones 7-12 1-2 17, Adams 3-6 3-4 9, Griffith 1-5 3-3 5, Seymour 0-1 0-0 0, Curtiss 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-61 27-35 86.
Halftime_Portland 35-33. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 6-32 (Thomas 3-8, Scott 2-7, Hardy 1-4, Dawson 0-1, McCray 0-1, Greeley 0-2, Burke 0-3, Hall 0-3, C.Jones 0-3), Portland 3-16 (L.Jones 2-3, Ali 1-7, Adams 0-1, Dasher 0-1, Davis 0-1, Griffith 0-1, Henn 0-2). Fouled Out_Thomas, McCray, C.Jones. Rebounds_Portland St. 37 (Burke 10), Portland 36 (L.Jones 10). Assists_Portland St. 13 (Hardy 4), Portland 16 (Ali 4). Total Fouls_Portland St. 28, Portland 21.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments