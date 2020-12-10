Portland 87, Oregon St. 86, OT

PORTLAND (3-1)
Davis 9-17 4-4 22, Henn 2-7 2-4 8, Ali 8-15 6-7 26, Dasher 6-11 5-7 18, Jones 2-8 3-4 7, Griffith 3-4 0-0 6, Curtiss 0-2 0-0 0, Fahrensohn 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Triplett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 20-26 87.
OREGON ST. (2-3)
Alatishe 4-10 1-2 9, Calloo 7-12 2-2 18, Hunt 2-5 0-0 5, Reichle 2-8 1-1 5, Thompson 9-17 10-12 31, Lucas 4-12 3-3 14, Silver 0-3 0-0 0, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Silva 2-4 0-0 4, Andela 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-73 17-20 86.
Halftime_Portland 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Portland 7-19 (Ali 4-8, Henn 2-4, Dasher 1-3, Davis 0-1, Fahrensohn 0-1, Jones 0-2), Oregon St. 9-25 (Thompson 3-6, Lucas 3-7, Calloo 2-4, Hunt 1-3, Silver 0-1, Reichle 0-4). Rebounds_Portland 40 (Davis 9), Oregon St. 36 (Alatishe 11). Assists_Portland 12 (Ali 4), Oregon St. 19 (Reichle 7). Total Fouls_Portland 16, Oregon St. 21.
