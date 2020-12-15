Portland 88, College of Idaho 74

COLLEGE OF IDAHO (0-4)

Desaulniers 0-2 1-4 1, Galloway 2-15 7-9 11, Wadsworth 3-7 0-0 9, O’Neil 2-4 1-2 5, Time 6-16 2-2 19, Elzie 0-7 2-2 2, Jackson 0-0 1-2 1, Radford 4-4 0-0 12, Robinett 4-6 0-0 11, Wilson 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 22-64 15-23 74.

PORTLAND (5-1)

Davis 3-3 1-4 7, Henn 6-7 7-10 21, Ali 9-12 2-3 22, Dasher 2-11 2-2 7, Jones 3-8 2-4 9, Griffith 4-8 0-0 11, Adams 1-2 3-4 5, Seymour 2-4 0-0 4, Triplett 0-1 0-0 0, Curtiss 1-1 0-0 2, Fahrensohn 0-1 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-1 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 17-28 88.

Halftime_Portland 40-25. 3-Point Goals_College of Idaho 15-37 (Time 5-13, Radford 4-4, Robinett 3-4, Wadsworth 3-6, O’Neil 0-2, Elzie 0-3, Galloway 0-5), Portland 9-23 (Griffith 3-5, Henn 2-3, Ali 2-5, Dasher 1-3, Jones 1-4, Adams 0-1, Fahrensohn 0-1, Triplett 0-1). Rebounds_College of Idaho 43 (Wilson 7), Portland 32 (Seymour 8). Assists_College of Idaho 15 (Galloway 5), Portland 14 (Adams 4). Total Fouls_College of Idaho 24, Portland 23.

