Portland squares off against Montana State

Montana State (2-2) vs. Portland (5-2)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State and Portland look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off of a tough road loss in their last game. Portland lost 80-41 to Oregon on Saturday, while Montana State came up short in an 82-54 game at Washington State on Friday.

SENIOR STUDS: Montana State’s Jubrile Belo, Xavier Bishop and Amin Adamu have combined to account for 41 percent of all Bobcats scoring this season.ACCURATE AHMED: Ahmed Ali has connected on 32.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Portland is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 15 times or fewer. The Pilots are 0-2 when they record more than 15 turnovers. Montana State’s forced 13.8 turnovers per game overall this year.

STREAK STATS: Portland has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82.8 points while giving up 72.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland gets to the line more often than any other WCC team. The Pilots have averaged 25.9 foul shots per game this season.

