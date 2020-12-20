Portland St. 74, Weber St. 72

WEBER ST. (3-2)

Kozak 1-1 2-2 4, Carlson 5-8 1-2 11, Brown 6-17 2-3 15, Jawara 3-10 1-2 7, Porter 2-7 9-12 13, D.Jones 4-5 4-6 12, Bassett 5-7 0-0 10, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 19-27 72.

PORTLAND ST. (2-3)

Thomas 7-14 3-5 20, McCray 2-3 3-4 7, Burke 2-6 0-0 4, C.Jones 0-4 2-2 2, Scott 9-17 5-8 26, Dawson 1-5 1-2 4, Greeley 2-5 2-2 7, Hall 2-5 0-0 4, Eyman 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Wood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 16-23 74.

Halftime_Portland St. 42-30. 3-Point Goals_Weber St. 1-11 (Brown 1-5, D.Jones 0-1, Jawara 0-2, Porter 0-3), Portland St. 8-22 (Scott 3-5, Thomas 3-6, Dawson 1-2, Greeley 1-2, C.Jones 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Burke 0-2, Hall 0-3). Fouled Out_McCray. Rebounds_Weber St. 23 (Bassett 6), Portland St. 33 (Thomas, Burke, Scott 6). Assists_Weber St. 18 (Porter 5), Portland St. 10 (Scott 3). Total Fouls_Weber St. 22, Portland St. 27.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.