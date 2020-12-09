On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Portland St. 88, Northwest University 48

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 12:08 am
NORTHWEST UNIVERSITY (0-4)

Sandoval 2-8 2-2 6, Chatman 3-8 0-0 7, Lee 2-7 0-0 4, Walker 2-7 4-4 9, Delgado 3-7 0-1 7, Sharpe 1-12 2-7 4, Powell 0-1 0-1 0, Langstraat 0-1 0-0 0, McKay 2-3 0-0 6, Paulsen 0-0 0-0 0, Corwin 1-1 0-0 3, Sorenson 0-0 2-2 2, Akaka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-55 10-17 48.

PORTLAND ST. (1-1)

Thomas 2-9 0-0 5, McCray 4-8 3-4 11, Jones 4-13 1-2 11, Nielsen-Skinner 2-3 0-0 5, Scott 3-9 2-2 8, Dawson 4-6 2-2 11, Eyman 2-3 0-0 4, Greeley 2-4 5-5 9, Hall 2-4 1-2 7, Burke 4-5 0-0 8, Wood 1-5 0-0 2, Nelson 1-1 0-0 3, Hardy 1-3 0-0 2, Holt 1-2 0-0 2, Angeles 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 33-78 14-17 88.

Halftime_Portland St. 36-24. 3-Point Goals_Northwest University 6-22 (McKay 2-3, Corwin 1-1, Delgado 1-3, Chatman 1-5, Walker 1-5, Lee 0-1, Powell 0-1, Sharpe 0-1, Sandoval 0-2), Portland St. 8-30 (Hall 2-4, Jones 2-6, Nelson 1-1, Dawson 1-2, Nielsen-Skinner 1-2, Thomas 1-6, Burke 0-1, Greeley 0-1, Hardy 0-1, Holt 0-1, Wood 0-2, Scott 0-3). Rebounds_Northwest University 20 (Sharpe 5), Portland St. 56 (Scott 12). Assists_Northwest University 12 (Chatman 3), Portland St. 21 (Thomas, Nielsen-Skinner, Scott 4). Total Fouls_Northwest University 18, Portland St. 18. A_20 (3,000).

