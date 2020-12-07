Portland St. goes for first win vs Northwest University

Northwest University vs. Portland State (0-1)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland State Vikings will be taking on the Eagles of NAIA school Northwest University. Portland State lost 86-73 to Portland in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: .

CREATING OFFENSE: Pa’Treon Lee has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Northwest University field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 15 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State went 4-6 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Vikings scored 76.5 points per matchup across those 10 games.

