On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Portland St. goes for first win vs Northwest University

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Northwest University vs. Portland State (0-1)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland State Vikings will be taking on the Eagles of NAIA school Northwest University. Portland State lost 86-73 to Portland in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: .

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

CREATING OFFENSE: Pa’Treon Lee has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Northwest University field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 15 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State went 4-6 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Vikings scored 76.5 points per matchup across those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit