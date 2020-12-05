On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020
< a min read
      
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at W. CAROLINA 12 Tennessee Tech
at TEXAS 2 Villanova
Missouri 5 at WICHITA ST
at FIU Jacksonville St
at OHIO 12½ Cleveland St
at CINCINNATI 1 Xavier
at UAB 17 Troy
UC Riverside 3 at DENVER
Cent. Michigan 6 at W. ILLINOIS
Oklahoma 3 at TCU
at TEXAS A&M 14½ Ut Rio Grande Valley
at OREGON ST 10 Wyoming
at MICHIGAN 11 UCF
West Virginia 10 at GEORGETOWN
at SAN DIEGO ST Pepperdine
at LONG BEACH ST 4 Seattle U
Kentucky 6 at GEORGIA TECH
at LSU 10 Louisiana Tech
Buffalo 1 at BOWLING GREEN
at IOWA ST 3 Depaul
at MICHIGAN ST 24 W. Michigan
at NOTRE DAME 14 Detroit
at UCLA 10 California
at PENN ST 3 Seton Hall
College Football
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at SOUTHERN CAL 14 13 (67) Washington St
at CHARLOTTE 2 (46½) W Kentucky
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CHICAGO 3 (45) Detroit
at MIAMI 11 11 (42) Cincinnati
Indianapolis (50½) at HOUSTON
at MINNESOTA 10 (51) Jacksonville
Las Vegas 8 (46½) at NY JETS
New Orleans 3 (46) at ATLANTA
at TENNESSEE (53) Cleveland
at SEATTLE 9 11 (47) NY Giants
LA Rams 3 (48) at ARIZONA
at GREEN BAY 9 (49½) Philadelphia
at LA CHARGERS 1 (47) New England
at KANSAS CITY 13 13½ (51) Denver
Monday
San Francisco +2 1 (47) Buffalo
at PITTSBUGH 7 (43) Washington
Tuesday
at BALTIMORE (45) Dallas

