|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at W. CAROLINA
|12
|Tennessee
|Tech
|at TEXAS
|2
|Villanova
|Missouri
|5
|at
|WICHITA
|ST
|at FIU
|4½
|Jacksonville
|St
|at OHIO
|12½
|Cleveland
|St
|at CINCINNATI
|1
|Xavier
|at UAB
|17
|Troy
|UC Riverside
|3
|at
|DENVER
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|at
|W.
|ILLINOIS
|Oklahoma
|3
|at
|TCU
|at TEXAS A&M
|14½
|Ut
|Rio
|Grande
|Valley
|at OREGON ST
|10
|Wyoming
|at MICHIGAN
|11
|UCF
|West Virginia
|10
|at
|GEORGETOWN
|at SAN DIEGO ST
|8½
|Pepperdine
|at LONG BEACH ST
|4
|Seattle
|U
|Kentucky
|6
|at
|GEORGIA
|TECH
|at LSU
|10
|Louisiana
|Tech
|Buffalo
|1
|at
|BOWLING
|GREEN
|at IOWA ST
|3
|Depaul
|at MICHIGAN ST
|24
|W.
|Michigan
|at NOTRE DAME
|14
|Detroit
|at UCLA
|10
|California
|at PENN ST
|3
|Seton
|Hall
|College Football
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at SOUTHERN CAL
|14
|13
|(67)
|Washington
|St
|at CHARLOTTE
|1½
|2
|(46½)
|W
|Kentucky
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CHICAGO
|3½
|3
|(45)
|Detroit
|at MIAMI
|11
|11
|(42)
|Cincinnati
|Indianapolis
|2½
|3½
|(50½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at MINNESOTA
|9½
|10
|(51)
|Jacksonville
|Las Vegas
|7½
|8
|(46½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|New Orleans
|2½
|3
|(46)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at TENNESSEE
|4½
|5½
|(53)
|Cleveland
|at SEATTLE
|9
|11
|(47)
|NY
|Giants
|LA Rams
|1½
|3
|(48)
|at
|ARIZONA
|at GREEN BAY
|7½
|9
|(49½)
|Philadelphia
|at LA CHARGERS
|1
|1½
|(47)
|New
|England
|at KANSAS CITY
|13
|13½
|(51)
|Denver
|Monday
|San Francisco
|+2
|1
|(47)
|Buffalo
|at PITTSBUGH
|9½
|7
|(43)
|Washington
|Tuesday
|at BALTIMORE
|8½
|7½
|(45)
|Dallas
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
