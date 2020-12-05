COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at W. CAROLINA 12 Tennessee Tech at TEXAS 2 Villanova Missouri 5 at WICHITA ST at FIU 4½ Jacksonville St at OHIO 12½ Cleveland St at CINCINNATI 1 Xavier at UAB 17 Troy UC Riverside 3 at DENVER Cent. Michigan 6 at W. ILLINOIS Oklahoma 3 at TCU at TEXAS A&M 14½ Ut Rio Grande Valley at OREGON ST 10 Wyoming at MICHIGAN 11 UCF West Virginia 10 at GEORGETOWN at SAN DIEGO ST 8½ Pepperdine at LONG BEACH ST 4 Seattle U Kentucky 6 at GEORGIA TECH at LSU 10 Louisiana Tech Buffalo 1 at BOWLING GREEN at IOWA ST 3 Depaul at MICHIGAN ST 24 W. Michigan at NOTRE DAME 14 Detroit at UCLA 10 California at PENN ST 3 Seton Hall College Football Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SOUTHERN CAL 14 13 (67) Washington St at CHARLOTTE 1½ 2 (46½) W Kentucky NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CHICAGO 3½ 3 (45) Detroit at MIAMI 11 11 (42) Cincinnati Indianapolis 2½ 3½ (50½) at HOUSTON at MINNESOTA 9½ 10 (51) Jacksonville Las Vegas 7½ 8 (46½) at NY JETS New Orleans 2½ 3 (46) at ATLANTA at TENNESSEE 4½ 5½ (53) Cleveland at SEATTLE 9 11 (47) NY Giants LA Rams 1½ 3 (48) at ARIZONA at GREEN BAY 7½ 9 (49½) Philadelphia at LA CHARGERS 1 1½ (47) New England at KANSAS CITY 13 13½ (51) Denver Monday San Francisco +2 1 (47) Buffalo at PITTSBUGH 9½ 7 (43) Washington Tuesday at BALTIMORE 8½ 7½ (45) Dallas

