|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO
|34½
|Chicago
|State
|at WISCONSIN
|9½
|Rhode
|Island
|at CLEMSON
|2
|Maryland
|at TCU
|2½
|Providence
|at CINCINNATI
|2
|Furman
|at MIAMI (OHIO)
|14
|W.
|Illinois
|at RICHMOND
|9
|N.
|Iowa
|at WEST VIRGINIA
|24½
|Robert
|Morris
|Marshall
|5½
|at
|COLL.
|OF
|CHARLESTON
|at ARIZONA
|17
|Cs
|Bakersfield
|E. Illinois
|4½
|at
|EVANSVILLE
|at VALPARAISO
|12
|SIU-Edwardsville
|at NEBRASKA
|1
|Georgia
|Tech
|at TEXAS
|18½
|Texas
|State
|at TULANE
|6½
|Southern
|Miss
|at XAVIER
|1
|Oklahoma
|S. Utah
|2½
|at
|UTAH
|VALLEY
|at UCLA
|17½
|San
|Diego
|at WYOMING
|14
|Denver
|at PEPPERDINE
|5
|California
|at BYU
|5
|Boise
|St
|at WASHINGTON ST
|18½
|Idaho
|Santa Clara
|11
|at
|CAL
|POLY
|at FLORIDA ST
|3
|Indiana
|at NORTHWESTERN
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|at VIRGINIA
|1½
|Michigan
|St
|at WASHINGTON
|13½
|Seattle
|U
|at MICHIGAN
|12½
|Toledo
|College Football
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Pittsburgh
|5
|6½
|(53½)
|at
|GEORGIA
|TECH
|FAU
|7½
|8½
|(42½)
|at
|SOUTHERN
|MISS
|Friday
|at NORTH TEXAS
|7½
|10½
|(62½)
|UTEP
|at MARSHALL
|22
|20
|(52)
|Charlotte
|San Jose St
|PK
|2½
|(58)
|Nevada
|Arizona St
|8½
|11
|(55)
|at
|ARIZONA
|at COLORADO
|1
|2
|(49½)
|Utah
|Saturday
|at LOUISVILLE
|4½
|2
|(63½)
|Wake
|Forest
|at FLORIDA ST
|2½
|5
|(57)
|Duke
|Oklahoma
|11
|14
|(56½)
|at
|WEST
|VIRGINIA
|Coastal Carolina
|13½
|13½
|(51½)
|at
|TROY
|Stanford
|4
|3
|(52½)
|at
|OREGON
|ST
|Texas
|31
|29½
|(60½)
|at
|KANSAS
|Houston
|2½
|4
|(63)
|at
|MEMPHIS
|Boise St
|11
|11½
|(47½)
|at
|WYOMING
|Oklahoma St
|4
|5½
|(49)
|at
|BAYLOR
|at TCU
|21½
|21½
|(52½)
|Louisiana
|Tech
|at COLORADO ST
|12
|13½
|(53½)
|Utah
|St
|at HAWAII
|21½
|20½
|(57)
|UNLV
|Auburn
|9
|6½
|(49)
|at
|MISSISSIPPI
|STATE
|Alabama
|31
|31½
|(68)
|at
|ARKANSAS
|Georgia
|12
|13½
|(52½)
|at
|MISSOURI
|Tennessee
|15
|15
|(50)
|at
|VANDERBILT
|Wisconsin
|+3
|1½
|(42)
|at
|IOWA
|at INDIANA
|11
|10½
|(52)
|Purdue
|at PENN ST
|13
|14½
|(47)
|Michigan
|St
|at MARYLAND
|7½
|7½
|(58)
|Rutgers
|Appalachian St
|9½
|9½
|(45)
|at
|GEORGIA
|SOUTHERN
|at BALL ST
|2½
|2½
|(68)
|W.
|Michigan
|Miami (Ohio)
|21½
|24
|(49½)
|at
|BOWLING
|GREEN
|at BUFFALO
|33½
|32½
|(59)
|Akron
|at E. MICHIGAN
|4
|6½
|(55½)
|N.
|Illinois
|at TOLEDO
|10½
|11½
|(52½)
|Cent.
|Michigan
|at FLORIDA
|23
|23
|(67)
|LSU
|at MIAMI
|4
|3
|(67½)
|North
|Carolina
|at VIRGINIA TECH
|3
|2
|(62)
|Virginia
|at NEBRASKA
|9
|10½
|(58½)
|Minnesota
|at NORTHWESTERN
|14
|14½
|(41)
|Illinois
|Fresno St
|11½
|11
|(OFF)
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|at BYU
|15½
|16½
|(50)
|San
|Diego
|St
|at ARMY
|5
|7
|(38)
|Navy
|SOUTHERN CAL
|3
|3
|(62)
|at
|UCLA
|at OREGON
|5
|6
|(55)
|Washington
|California
|PK
|2½
|(54)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|ST
|UAB
|9
|7½
|(44)
|at
|RICE
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at LA RAMS
|6½
|5
|(44½)
|New
|England
|Sunday
|Green Bay
|6½
|7½
|(55)
|at
|DETROIT
|Tennessee
|8½
|7½
|(53)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|Dallas
|3½
|3½
|(43½)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|Arizona
|3
|2½
|(45)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|Houston
|1½
|1½
|(44½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at CAROLINA
|4
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|at TAMPA BAY
|6½
|6½
|(52)
|Minnesota
|Kansas City
|7
|7
|(49½)
|at
|MIAMI
|Indianapolis
|2½
|2½
|(51½)
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
|at SEATTLE
|15
|13½
|(47)
|NY
|Jets
|Atlanta
|+1
|2½
|(49½)
|at
|LA
|CHARGERS
|New Orleans
|6½
|7
|(44)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|San Francisco
|5
|3
|(43½)
|Washington
|at BUFFALO
|+2
|2½
|(46½)
|Pittsburgh
|Monday
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|(45½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
