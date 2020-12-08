COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 34½ Chicago State at WISCONSIN 9½ Rhode Island at CLEMSON 2 Maryland at TCU 2½ Providence at CINCINNATI 2 Furman at MIAMI (OHIO) 14 W. Illinois at RICHMOND 9 N. Iowa at WEST VIRGINIA 24½ Robert Morris Marshall 5½ at COLL. OF CHARLESTON at ARIZONA 17 Cs Bakersfield E. Illinois 4½ at EVANSVILLE at VALPARAISO 12 SIU-Edwardsville at NEBRASKA 1 Georgia Tech at TEXAS 18½ Texas State at TULANE 6½ Southern Miss at XAVIER 1 Oklahoma S. Utah 2½ at UTAH VALLEY at UCLA 17½ San Diego at WYOMING 14 Denver at PEPPERDINE 5 California at BYU 5 Boise St at WASHINGTON ST 18½ Idaho Santa Clara 11 at CAL POLY at FLORIDA ST 3 Indiana at NORTHWESTERN 4½ Pittsburgh at VIRGINIA 1½ Michigan St at WASHINGTON 13½ Seattle U at MICHIGAN 12½ Toledo College Football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Pittsburgh 5 6½ (53½) at GEORGIA TECH FAU 7½ 8½ (42½) at SOUTHERN MISS Friday at NORTH TEXAS 7½ 10½ (62½) UTEP at MARSHALL 22 20 (52) Charlotte San Jose St PK 2½ (58) Nevada Arizona St 8½ 11 (55) at ARIZONA at COLORADO 1 2 (49½) Utah Saturday at LOUISVILLE 4½ 2 (63½) Wake Forest at FLORIDA ST 2½ 5 (57) Duke Oklahoma 11 14 (56½) at WEST VIRGINIA Coastal Carolina 13½ 13½ (51½) at TROY Stanford 4 3 (52½) at OREGON ST Texas 31 29½ (60½) at KANSAS Houston 2½ 4 (63) at MEMPHIS Boise St 11 11½ (47½) at WYOMING Oklahoma St 4 5½ (49) at BAYLOR at TCU 21½ 21½ (52½) Louisiana Tech at COLORADO ST 12 13½ (53½) Utah St at HAWAII 21½ 20½ (57) UNLV Auburn 9 6½ (49) at MISSISSIPPI STATE Alabama 31 31½ (68) at ARKANSAS Georgia 12 13½ (52½) at MISSOURI Tennessee 15 15 (50) at VANDERBILT Wisconsin +3 1½ (42) at IOWA at INDIANA 11 10½ (52) Purdue at PENN ST 13 14½ (47) Michigan St at MARYLAND 7½ 7½ (58) Rutgers Appalachian St 9½ 9½ (45) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN at BALL ST 2½ 2½ (68) W. Michigan Miami (Ohio) 21½ 24 (49½) at BOWLING GREEN at BUFFALO 33½ 32½ (59) Akron at E. MICHIGAN 4 6½ (55½) N. Illinois at TOLEDO 10½ 11½ (52½) Cent. Michigan at FLORIDA 23 23 (67) LSU at MIAMI 4 3 (67½) North Carolina at VIRGINIA TECH 3 2 (62) Virginia at NEBRASKA 9 10½ (58½) Minnesota at NORTHWESTERN 14 14½ (41) Illinois Fresno St 11½ 11 (OFF) at NEW MEXICO at BYU 15½ 16½ (50) San Diego St at ARMY 5 7 (38) Navy SOUTHERN CAL 3 3 (62) at UCLA at OREGON 5 6 (55) Washington California PK 2½ (54) at WASHINGTON ST UAB 9 7½ (44) at RICE NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at LA RAMS 6½ 5 (44½) New England Sunday Green Bay 6½ 7½ (55) at DETROIT Tennessee 8½ 7½ (53) at JACKSONVILLE Dallas 3½ 3½ (43½) at CINCINNATI Arizona 3 2½ (45) at NY GIANTS Houston 1½ 1½ (44½) at CHICAGO at CAROLINA 4 OFF (OFF) Denver at TAMPA BAY 6½ 6½ (52) Minnesota Kansas City 7 7 (49½) at MIAMI Indianapolis 2½ 2½ (51½) at LAS VEGAS at SEATTLE 15 13½ (47) NY Jets Atlanta +1 2½ (49½) at LA CHARGERS New Orleans 6½ 7 (44) at PHILADELPHIA San Francisco 5 3 (43½) Washington at BUFFALO +2 2½ (46½) Pittsburgh Monday Baltimore 2 1 (45½) at CLEVELAND

