On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 5:26 pm
< a min read
      
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 34½ Chicago State
at WISCONSIN Rhode Island
at CLEMSON 2 Maryland
at TCU Providence
at CINCINNATI 2 Furman
at MIAMI (OHIO) 14 W. Illinois
at RICHMOND 9 N. Iowa
at WEST VIRGINIA 24½ Robert Morris
Marshall at COLL. OF CHARLESTON
at ARIZONA 17 Cs Bakersfield
E. Illinois at EVANSVILLE
at VALPARAISO 12 SIU-Edwardsville
at NEBRASKA 1 Georgia Tech
at TEXAS 18½ Texas State
at TULANE Southern Miss
at XAVIER 1 Oklahoma
S. Utah at UTAH VALLEY
at UCLA 17½ San Diego
at WYOMING 14 Denver
at PEPPERDINE 5 California
at BYU 5 Boise St
at WASHINGTON ST 18½ Idaho
Santa Clara 11 at CAL POLY
at FLORIDA ST 3 Indiana
at NORTHWESTERN Pittsburgh
at VIRGINIA Michigan St
at WASHINGTON 13½ Seattle U
at MICHIGAN 12½ Toledo
College Football
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Pittsburgh 5 (53½) at GEORGIA TECH
FAU (42½) at SOUTHERN MISS
Friday
at NORTH TEXAS 10½ (62½) UTEP
at MARSHALL 22 20 (52) Charlotte
San Jose St PK (58) Nevada
Arizona St 11 (55) at ARIZONA
at COLORADO 1 2 (49½) Utah
Saturday
at LOUISVILLE 2 (63½) Wake Forest
at FLORIDA ST 5 (57) Duke
Oklahoma 11 14 (56½) at WEST VIRGINIA
Coastal Carolina 13½ 13½ (51½) at TROY
Stanford 4 3 (52½) at OREGON ST
Texas 31 29½ (60½) at KANSAS
Houston 4 (63) at MEMPHIS
Boise St 11 11½ (47½) at WYOMING
Oklahoma St 4 (49) at BAYLOR
at TCU 21½ 21½ (52½) Louisiana Tech
at COLORADO ST 12 13½ (53½) Utah St
at HAWAII 21½ 20½ (57) UNLV
Auburn 9 (49) at MISSISSIPPI STATE
Alabama 31 31½ (68) at ARKANSAS
Georgia 12 13½ (52½) at MISSOURI
Tennessee 15 15 (50) at VANDERBILT
Wisconsin +3 (42) at IOWA
at INDIANA 11 10½ (52) Purdue
at PENN ST 13 14½ (47) Michigan St
at MARYLAND (58) Rutgers
Appalachian St (45) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN
at BALL ST (68) W. Michigan
Miami (Ohio) 21½ 24 (49½) at BOWLING GREEN
at BUFFALO 33½ 32½ (59) Akron
at E. MICHIGAN 4 (55½) N. Illinois
at TOLEDO 10½ 11½ (52½) Cent. Michigan
at FLORIDA 23 23 (67) LSU
at MIAMI 4 3 (67½) North Carolina
at VIRGINIA TECH 3 2 (62) Virginia
at NEBRASKA 9 10½ (58½) Minnesota
at NORTHWESTERN 14 14½ (41) Illinois
Fresno St 11½ 11 (OFF) at NEW MEXICO
at BYU 15½ 16½ (50) San Diego St
at ARMY 5 7 (38) Navy
SOUTHERN CAL 3 3 (62) at UCLA
at OREGON 5 6 (55) Washington
California PK (54) at WASHINGTON ST
UAB 9 (44) at RICE
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at LA RAMS 5 (44½) New England
Sunday
Green Bay (55) at DETROIT
Tennessee (53) at JACKSONVILLE
Dallas (43½) at CINCINNATI
Arizona 3 (45) at NY GIANTS
Houston (44½) at CHICAGO
at CAROLINA 4 OFF (OFF) Denver
at TAMPA BAY (52) Minnesota
Kansas City 7 7 (49½) at MIAMI
Indianapolis (51½) at LAS VEGAS
at SEATTLE 15 13½ (47) NY Jets
Atlanta +1 (49½) at LA CHARGERS
New Orleans 7 (44) at PHILADELPHIA
San Francisco 5 3 (43½) Washington
at BUFFALO +2 (46½) Pittsburgh
Monday
Baltimore 2 1 (45½) at CLEVELAND

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers