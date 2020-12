By The Associated Press

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UMASS 6 Northeastern at SETON HALL 7½ St. Johns at CHARLOTTE U 5 Appalachian St at MANHATTAN 3 Rider South Dakota State OFF North Dakota Villanova 11½ at GEORGETOWN at KANSAS 24½ Nebraska-Omaha Iona 2½ at FAIRFIELD at DAVIDSON 15 Georgia Southern at CANISIUS 4 Marist at CREIGHTON 14 Nebraska at DELAWARE 2 George Washington Murray State 4½ at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS at ST. PETER’S 9 Niagara at KANSAS ST 8 Milwaukee at IOWA 14 Iowa St Nevada 3 at GRAND CANYON South Dakota OFF North Dakota State at UCLA 5 Marquette at SAINT MARYS CA 17½ San Jose St at WEST VIRGINIA 15½ North Texas College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NORTH TEXAS 7½ 10 (64) UTEP at MARSHALL 22 19½ (52) Charlotte San Jose St PK 2½ (59) Nevada Arizona St 8½ 11 (56) at ARIZONA Saturday at LOUISVILLE 4½ 1 (63½) Wake Forest at FLORIDA ST 2½ 5 (57) Duke Coastal Carolina 13½ 13½ (51½) at TROY Stanford 4 3 (52½) at OREGON ST Houston 2½ 5 (63) at MEMPHIS Boise St 11 11½ (47) at WYOMING Oklahoma St 4 5½ (49) at BAYLOR at TCU 21½ 21½ (51½) Louisiana Tech at COLORADO ST 12 13 (52) Utah St at HAWAII 21½ 20 (57) UNLV Auburn 9 6½ (49) at MISSISSIPPI STATE at COLORADO 1½ 2½ (47½) Utah Alabama 31 32 (68) at ARKANSAS Georgia 12 13 (54½) at MISSOURI Tennessee 15 16 (49½) at VANDERBILT Wisconsin +3 2 (41½) at IOWA at INDIANA 11 10½ (51½) Purdue at PENN ST 13 14½ (47) Michigan St at MARYLAND 7½ 7 (58) Rutgers Appalachian St 9½ 9½ (45) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN at BALL ST 2½ 2 (68) W. Michigan at BUFFALO 33½ 32½ (59) Akron at E. MICHIGAN 4 6 (54½) N. Illinois at TOLEDO 10½ 11 (52½) Cent. Michigan at FLORIDA 23 23½ (68½) LSU at MIAMI 4 3 (68) North Carolina at VIRGINIA TECH 3 3 (63) Virginia at NEBRASKA 9 10½ (60) Minnesota at NORTHWESTERN 14 14 (40½) Illinois Fresno St 11½ 12 (60) at NEW MEXICO at BYU 15½ 17½ (47) San Diego St at ARMY 5 7 (38) Navy SOUTHERN CAL 3 2½ (62) at UCLA at OREGON 5 6 (55) Washington California PK 2 (53½) at WASHINGTON ST UAB 9 7 (43½) at RICE Dec. 19 Ohio State 19½ 20½ (59½) Northwestern Oklahoma 4½ 5 (60) Iowa St Clemson 7 7½ (61) Notre Dame at CINCINNATI 12½ 14 (46½) Tulsa Alabama 14 14 (72) Florida NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Green Bay 6½ 7½ (55) at DETROIT Tennessee 8½ 7½ (52½) at JACKSONVILLE Dallas 3½ 3½ (42½) at CINCINNATI Arizona 3 2½ (45) at NY GIANTS Houston 1½ 1 (45) at CHICAGO at CAROLINA 4 OFF (OFF) Denver at TAMPA BAY 6½ 6½ (52½) Minnesota Kansas City 7 7½ (50½) at MIAMI Indianapolis 2½ 2½ (51) at LAS VEGAS at SEATTLE 15 13½ (47) NY Jets Atlanta +1 2½ (49½) at LA CHARGERS New Orleans 6½ 7 (43) at PHILADELPHIA San Francisco 5 3 (43) Washington at BUFFALO +2 2 (48) Pittsburgh Monday Baltimore 2 2 (47½) at CLEVELAND

