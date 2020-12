By The Associated Press

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Eastern Washington 12½ at N. ARIZONA at W MICHIGAN 1 Cent. Michigan at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS OFF North Dakota at NIAGARA 6 Fairfield at SAN DIEGO ST 7½ BYU St. Peter’s 1½ at MONMOUTH at MOREHEAD STATE 6½ SIU-Edwardsville Drake 4½ at SOUTH DAKOTA Belmont 10 at TENNESSEE STATE at RIDER 1½ Iona at N. ILLINOIS 16½ Chicago State at COLL. OF CHARLESTON 3 W. Carolina at TENNESSEE 27 Tennessee Tech at SE MISSOURI STATE 7 UT Martin Santa Clara 7½ at SAN JOSE ST at WASHINGTON ST 5 Montana St at UTAH 21½ Idaho at WEST VIRGINIA 15½ Iowa St at UTAH ST 11 N. Colorado at NEVADA 12 Air Force at PORTLAND STATE 2½ Weber State at RICHMOND 3 Loyola of Chicago College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG At Mobile, AL at MARSHALL 7 5 (42) UAB At Mobile, AL Buffalo 12½ 13½ (68) Ball St At Mobile, AL at SOUTHERN CAL 1½ 3 (64) Oregon At Mobile, AL Nebraska 5 6½ (54) at RUTGERS Saturday At Mobile, AL at WAKE FOREST 8½ 6½ (66) Florida St At Mobile, AL Air Force 1 3 (37½) at ARMY At Mobile, AL at WISCONSIN 13½ 12½ (47) Minnesota At Mobile, AL at PENN ST 14½ 15 (52) Illinois At Mobile, AL at UTAH 9½ 10½ (55½) Washington St At Mobile, AL at UCLA 6 6½ (59) Stanford At Mobile, AL Arizona St 9 7 (54½) at OREGON ST At Mobile, AL Ohio State 19½ 20½ (57) Northwestern At Mobile, AL Oklahoma 4½ 5½ (58) Iowa St At Mobile, AL at COASTAL CAROLINA 2½ 3 (55) Louisiana-Lafayette At Mobile, AL Clemson 7 10½ (60) Notre Dame At Mobile, AL at CINCINNATI 12½ 14½ (45) Tulsa At Mobile, AL Alabama 14 17 (74) Florida At Mobile, AL Boise St 8 6½ (56) San Jose St At Mobile, AL Texas A&M 12½ 14 (51) at TENNESSEE At Mobile, AL Mississippi +2 2½ (78) at LSU At Mobile, AL Missouri 2 1½ (49½) at MISSISSIPPI STATE Monday Myrtle Beach Bowl At Conway, SC Appalachian St 20½ 19½ (OFF) North Texas Tuesday Potato Bowl At Boise, ID Tulane 3 3 (OFF) Nevada Boca Raton Bowl AT Boca Rotan, FL BYU 5 3½ (OFF) UCF Wednesday New Orleans Bowl At New Orleans, LA Georgia Southern 3 4½ (OFF) Louisiana Tech Montgomery Bowl At Montgomery, Ala. Memphis 8½ 10 (OFF) FAU Thursday New Mexico Bowl At Frisco, TX Houston 12½ 10 (OFF) Hawaii Dec. 26 LendingTree Bowl At Mobile, Ala. Georgia St OFF OFF (OFF) W Kentucky NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 8½ 8½ (51½) Carolina Buffalo 5 6 (49½) at DENVER Sunday at INDIANAPOLIS 7 7½ (51) Houston at TENNESSEE 9½ 11 (51½) Detroit at LA RAMS 16½ 17½ (43½) NY Jets Tampa Bay 3½ 6 (49½) at ATLANTA at MIAMI 3 1½ (41½) New England Seattle 4 5½ (44½) at WASHINGTON at MINNESOTA 5½ 3 (46½) Chicago at BALTIMORE 13½ 13 (47½) Jacksonville Cleveland 4 6 (44½) at NY GIANTS at ARIZONA 6½ 6 (49½) Philadelphia Kansas City 3½ 3 (51½) at NEW ORLEANS San Francisco 4 3 (45) at DALLAS Monday Pittsburgh 13½ 13 (40) at CINCINNATI

