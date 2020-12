By The Associated Press

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Indiana 8½ Butler Gonzaga 4 Iowa at WISCONSIN 5½ Louisville Nc Greensboro 4½ at ELON at INDIANA ST 3½ Ball St Wright St 4½ at DETROIT at TOLEDO 6½ Valparaiso at N. KENTUCKY 2½ Youngstown St at EAST CAROLINA 9½ James Madison at GREEN BAY 2 Milwaukee at ST. BONAVENTURE 10 Hofstra at MANHATTAN 3 Marist at ALABAMA 5½ W Kentucky North Carolina 2½ Kentucky at AUBURN 17½ Troy Texas State 7 at DENVER Mississippi 2 at DAYTON Purdue 6 Notre Dame at UAB 9 Chattanooga at SOUTHERN MISS 2 Louisiana-Monroe at OREGON 23½ Portland Baylor 19½ at KANSAS ST UCLA 1 Ohio State at LA SALLE 4½ Delaware at CALIFORNIA 10 CS Northridge at SYRACUSE 12 Buffalo at PEPPERDINE 4½ UC Santa Barbara at IPFW 4½ IUPUI at ILL.-CHICAGO 6½ Oakland at FIU 6 Georgia Southern at SAINT MARYS CA 6 Colorado St at BRADLEY 10½ Miami (Ohio) at GEORGIA 1 Cincinnati at STANFORD 2 Arizona at FLORIDA ST 13½ UCF at VILLANOVA 22 St. Josephs at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 14½ Cal Poly College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Air Force 1 2½ (38½) at ARMY at WISCONSIN 13½ 12½ (47) Minnesota at PENN ST 14½ 15 (52½) Illinois at UTAH 9½ 10½ (55½) Washington St at UCLA 6 6½ (59) Stanford Arizona St 9 7 (54½) at OREGON ST Ohio State 19½ 18½ (55½) Northwestern Oklahoma 4½ 6 (58½) Iowa St Clemson 7 10½ (59½) Notre Dame at CINCINNATI 12½ 14½ (45) Tulsa Alabama 14 17 (74) Florida Boise St 8 6½ (56½) San Jose St Texas A&M 12½ 14 (51) at TENNESSEE Mississippi +2 1½ (74½) at LSU Missouri 2 1½ (49½) at MISSISSIPPI STATE Monday Myrtle Beach Bowl At Conway, SC Appalachian St 20½ 19½ (63) North Texas Tuesday Potato Bowl At Boise, ID Tulane 3 3 (56½) Nevada Boca Raton Bowl AT Boca Rotan, FL BYU 5 4 (70½) UCF Wednesday New Orleans Bowl At New Orleans, LA Georgia Southern 3 4 (OFF) Louisiana Tech Montgomery Bowl At Montgomery, Ala. Memphis 8½ 9½ (OFF) FAU Thursday New Mexico Bowl At Frisco, TX Houston 12½ 11 (OFF) Hawaii Dec. 26 LendingTree Bowl At Mobile, Ala. Georgia St OFF OFF (OFF) W Kentucky NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 8½ 8 (51½) Carolina Buffalo 5 5½ (49) at DENVER Sunday at INDIANAPOLIS 7 7½ (51) Houston at TENNESSEE 9½ 11 (51½) Detroit at LA RAMS 16½ 17 (43½) NY Jets Tampa Bay 3½ 6 (48½) at ATLANTA at MIAMI 3 1½ (41½) New England Seattle 4 6½ (43) at WASHINGTON at MINNESOTA 5½ 3 (46½) Chicago at BALTIMORE 13½ 13 (48) Jacksonville Cleveland 4 6 (44½) at NY GIANTS at ARIZONA 6½ 6½ (49½) Philadelphia Kansas City 3½ 3 (52) at NEW ORLEANS San Francisco 4 3 (45) at DALLAS Monday Pittsburgh 13½ 13 (40) at CINCINNATI

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

