|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEMSON
|23
|Morehead
|State
|at TEXAS A&M
|5½
|Wofford
|Texas State
|9½
|N.
|Arizona
|at ARIZONA
|16½
|San
|Diego
|E. Illinois
|4
|at
|SIU-EDWARDSVILLE
|at TENNESSEE
|21½
|St.
|Josephs
|Belmont
|11
|at
|EVANSVILLE
|at GEORGIA ST
|10
|Coll.
|Of
|Charleston
|at BUTLER
|9½
|Southern
|Illinois
|at MISSOURI STATE
|1½
|UALR
|at MEMPHIS
|7
|Tulsa
|Murray State
|4
|at
|AUSTIN
|PEAY
|at STANFORD
|15½
|Cs
|Bakersfield
|at UTAH ST
|18½
|San
|Jose
|St
|at BOISE ST
|12½
|New
|Mexico
|NFL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Pittsburgh
|13½
|14
|(40)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|Friday
|at NEW ORLEANS
|7
|7
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|Saturday
|Tampa Bay
|7½
|7½
|(OFF)
|at
|DETROIT
|at ARIZONA
|4
|4
|(OFF)
|San
|Francisco
|Miami
|1½
|1½
|(OFF)
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
|Sunday
|at LA CHARGERS
|4
|4
|(OFF)
|Denver
|Cleveland
|9½
|9½
|(OFF)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|at HOUSTON
|8½
|8½
|(OFF)
|Cincinnati
|at PITTSBURGH
|2½
|2½
|(OFF)
|Indianapolis
|Chicago
|6
|6
|(OFF)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at WASHINGTON
|2½
|2½
|(OFF)
|Carolina
|at BALTIMORE
|10
|10
|(OFF)
|NY
|Giants
|at KANSAS CITY
|12
|12
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at SEATTLE
|1½
|1½
|(OFF)
|LA
|Rams
|at DALLAS
|1½
|1½
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at GREEN BAY
|3½
|3½
|(OFF)
|Tennessee
|Dec. 28
|Buffalo
|5
|5
|(OFF)
|at
|NEW
|ENGLAND
|Monday
|Myrtle Beach Bowl
|At
|Conway,
|SC
|Appalachian
|State
|(-20½)
|-20
|Tuesday
|Potato Bowl
|At
|Boise,
|ID
|Tulane
|(-3)
|-3
|Boca Raton Bowl
|At
|Boca
|Rotan,
|FL
|Byu
|(-5)
|-4½
|Wednesday
|New Orleans Bowl
|At
|New
|Orleans,
|LA
|Georgia
|Southern
|(-3)
|-5
|Montgomery Bowl
|At
|Montgomery,
|AL
|Memphis
|(-8½)
|-8½
|Thursday
|New Mexico Bowl
|At
|Frisco,
|TX
|Houston
|(-12½)
|-11
|Friday
|Camellia Bowl
|At
|Montgomery,
|AL
|Buffalo
|(-3½)
|-3
|Saturday
|Cure Bowl
|At
|Orlando,
|FL
|Coastal
|Carolina
|(-6)
|-5
|First Responder Bowl
|At
|Dallas,
|TX
|Ul
|Lafayette
|(-12)
|-12½
|LendingTree Bowl
|At
|Mobile,
|AL
|Georgia
|State
|(-4)
|-4
|Dec. 29
|Cheez-it Bowl
|At
|Orlando,
|FL
|Oklahoma
|State
|(-3½)
|-2½
|Alamo Bowl
|At
|San
|Antonio,
|TX
|Texas
|(-12)
|-11½
|Dec. 30
|Mayo Bowl
|At
|Charlotte,
|NC
|Wisconsin
|(-7)
|-7
|Music City Bowl
|At
|Nashville,
|TN
|Iowa
|(-14½)
|-13½
|Cotton Bowl
|At
|Arlington,
|TX
|Florida
|(-2½)
|-2½
|Dec. 31
|Arizona Bowl
|At
|Tucson,
|AZ
|San
|Jose
|State
|(OFF)
|OFF
|Jan. 1
|Peach Bowl
|At
|Atlanta,
|GA
|Georgia
|(-6½)
|-6½
|Citrus Bowl
|At
|Orlando,
|FL
|Northwestern
|(-2½)
|-2½
|Rose Bowl
|At
|Arlington,
|TX
|Alabama
|(-19½)
|-19½
|Sugar Bowl
|At
|New
|Orleans,
|LA
|Clemson
|(-7)
|-7½
|Jan. 2
|Gator Bowl
|At
|Jacksonville,
|FL
|Kentucky
|(OFF)
|OFF
|Fiesta Bowl
|At
|Glendale,
|AZ
|Iowa
|State
|(-3)
|-4½
|Orange Bowl
|At
|Miami
|Garden,
|FL
|Texas
|A&M
|(-5½)
|-5½
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
