By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 5:34 pm
1 min read
      
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at CLEMSON 23 Morehead State
at TEXAS A&M Wofford
Texas State N. Arizona
at ARIZONA 16½ San Diego
E. Illinois 4 at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE
at TENNESSEE 21½ St. Josephs
Belmont 11 at EVANSVILLE
at GEORGIA ST 10 Coll. Of Charleston
at BUTLER Southern Illinois
at MISSOURI STATE UALR
at MEMPHIS 7 Tulsa
Murray State 4 at AUSTIN PEAY
at STANFORD 15½ Cs Bakersfield
at UTAH ST 18½ San Jose St
at BOISE ST 12½ New Mexico
NFL
Monday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Pittsburgh 13½ 14 (40) at CINCINNATI
Friday
at NEW ORLEANS 7 7 (OFF) Minnesota
Saturday
Tampa Bay (OFF) at DETROIT
at ARIZONA 4 4 (OFF) San Francisco
Miami (OFF) at LAS VEGAS
Sunday
at LA CHARGERS 4 4 (OFF) Denver
Cleveland (OFF) at NY JETS
at HOUSTON (OFF) Cincinnati
at PITTSBURGH (OFF) Indianapolis
Chicago 6 6 (OFF) at JACKSONVILLE
at WASHINGTON (OFF) Carolina
at BALTIMORE 10 10 (OFF) NY Giants
at KANSAS CITY 12 12 (OFF) Atlanta
at SEATTLE (OFF) LA Rams
at DALLAS (OFF) Philadelphia
at GREEN BAY (OFF) Tennessee
Dec. 28
Buffalo 5 5 (OFF) at NEW ENGLAND
Monday
Myrtle Beach Bowl At Conway, SC Appalachian State (-20½) -20
Tuesday
Potato Bowl At Boise, ID Tulane (-3) -3
Boca Raton Bowl At Boca Rotan, FL Byu (-5) -4½
Wednesday
New Orleans Bowl At New Orleans, LA Georgia Southern (-3) -5
Montgomery Bowl At Montgomery, AL Memphis (-8½) -8½
Thursday
New Mexico Bowl At Frisco, TX Houston (-12½) -11
Friday
Camellia Bowl At Montgomery, AL Buffalo (-3½) -3
Saturday
Cure Bowl At Orlando, FL Coastal Carolina (-6) -5
First Responder Bowl At Dallas, TX Ul Lafayette (-12) -12½
LendingTree Bowl At Mobile, AL Georgia State (-4) -4
Dec. 29
Cheez-it Bowl At Orlando, FL Oklahoma State (-3½) -2½
Alamo Bowl At San Antonio, TX Texas (-12) -11½
Dec. 30
Mayo Bowl At Charlotte, NC Wisconsin (-7) -7
Music City Bowl At Nashville, TN Iowa (-14½) -13½
Cotton Bowl At Arlington, TX Florida (-2½) -2½
Dec. 31
Arizona Bowl At Tucson, AZ San Jose State (OFF) OFF
Jan. 1
Peach Bowl At Atlanta, GA Georgia (-6½) -6½
Citrus Bowl At Orlando, FL Northwestern (-2½) -2½
Rose Bowl At Arlington, TX Alabama (-19½) -19½
Sugar Bowl At New Orleans, LA Clemson (-7) -7½
Jan. 2
Gator Bowl At Jacksonville, FL Kentucky (OFF) OFF
Fiesta Bowl At Glendale, AZ Iowa State (-3) -4½
Orange Bowl At Miami Garden, FL Texas A&M (-5½) -5½

