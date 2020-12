By The Associated Press

NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Charlotte 2 (OFF) at CLEVELAND at INDIANA 8 (213½) New York Miami 3½ (219½) at ORLANDO at PHILADELPHIA 7½ (229) Washington Milwaukee 3½ (226) at BOSTON at TORONTO 4½ (230) New Orleans Atlanta 2 (230) at CHICAGO at HOUSTON 7 (226) Oklahoma City at MEMPHIS 2 (231½) San Antonio at MINNESOTA 4½ (225½) Detroit at DENVER 8½ (224½) Sacramento at PORTLAND 1 (229) Utah at PHOENIX 1 (237) Dallas COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CREIGHTON 7½ Xavier at OREGON 3 UCLA at AIR FORCE OFF Utah Valley at N. COLORADO OFF Idaho State at GEORGE MASON 7 Towson at OHIO STATE 2 Rutgers at SETON HALL 9 Georgetown at BUTLER PK Providence at PEPPERDINE 8 Cs Bakersfield Illinois 3 at PENN ST. at BYU 14½ Weber State Villanova 4 at MARQUETTE at SAINT LOUIS 23½ Umkc Georgia Tech 1½ at UAB at INDIANA 8½ Northwestern at UTAH ST. 20½ San Jose St. at DEPAUL 16 W. Illinois at BOISE ST. 12½ New Mexico College Football Wednesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG New Orleans Bowl At New Orleans, La. Georgia Southern 3 6½ (48½) Louisiana Tech Montgomery Bowl At Montgomery, Ala. Memphis 8½ 9 (51) FAU Thursday New Mexico Bowl At Frisco, Texas Houston 12½ 11½ (60) Hawaii Friday Camellia Bowl At Montgomery, Ala. Buffalo 3½ 4½ (54) Marshall Saturday Cure Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Coastal Carolina 6 7 (59½) Liberty First Responder Bowl At Dallas, Texas Louisiana-Lafayette 12 14 (57½) UTSA LendingTree Bowl At Mobile, Ala. Georgia St. 4 3½ (51) W Kentucky Tuesday Cheez-it Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Oklahoma St. 3½ 2 (58½) Miami Alamo Bowl At San Antonio, Texas Texas 12 10 (64) Colorado Dec. 30 Mayo Bowl At Charlotte, N.C. Wisconsin 7 6½ (53) Wake Forest Music City Bowl At Nashville, Tenn. Iowa 14½ 15 (50) Missouri Cotton Bowl At Arlington, Texas Florida 2½ 3 (72) Oklahoma Dec. 31 Liberty Bowl At Memphis, Tenn. West Virginia 7 7 (43) Army Armed Forces Bowl At Fort Worth, Texas Tulsa 2½ 2½ (49½) Mississippi State Arizona Bowl At Tucson, Ariz. San Jose St. 7 7½ (63) Ball St. Texas Bowl At Houston, Texas TCU 6½ 5½ (57) Arkansas Jan. 1 Peach Bowl At Atlanta, Ga. Georgia 6½ 7 (50½) Cincinnati Citrus Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Northwestern 2½ 3½ (43½) Auburn Rose Bowl At Arlington, Texas Alabama 19½ 20 (66) Notre Dame Sugar Bowl At New Orleans, La. Clemson 7 7½ (65) Ohio State Jan. 2 Gator Bowl At Jacksonville, Fla. Kentucky 3 2½ (52½) NC State Outback Bowl At Tampa, Fla. Indiana 7½ 6½ (66½) Mississippi Fiesta Bowl At Glendale, Ariz. Iowa St. 3 4½ (57) Oregon Orange Bowl At Miami Garden, Fla. Texas A&M 5½ 7 (68½) North Carolina NFL Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS 7 7 (51) Minnesota Saturday Tampa Bay 7½ 9½ (54) at DETROIT at ARIZONA 4 5 (49) San Francisco Miami 1½ 3 (47½) at LAS VEGAS Sunday at LA CHARGERS 4 3 (48½) Denver Cleveland 9½ 9½ (47) at NY JETS at HOUSTON 8½ 8 (46) Cincinnati Indianapolis +2½ 1½ (45) at PITTSBURGH Chicago 6 7½ (47) at JACKSONVILLE at WASHINGTON 2½ 2½ (44½) Carolina at BALTIMORE 10 11 (45) NY Giants at KANSAS CITY 12 10½ (53½) Atlanta at SEATTLE 1½ 1½ (47½) LA Rams Philadelphia +1½ 2 (49) at DALLAS at GREEN BAY 3½ 3½ (56) Tennessee Monday Buffalo 5 7 (46) at NEW ENGLAND

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

