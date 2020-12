By The Associated Press

NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Memphis at ATLANTA 7 (226½) Detroit Utah 7½ (221½) at OKLAHOMA CITY at DENVER 7½ (225) Houston at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Portland COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MONMOUTH OFF Canisius at INDIANA ST. OFF Drake at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS OFF Evansville at UC IRVINE OFF UC Santa Barbara at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO OFF Illinois St. at WISCONSIN 10 Maryland at N. IOWA OFF Missouri State at COLORADO ST. 7 Fresno St. Michigan St. 1 at MINNESOTA at GONZAGA 40 N. Arizona at ARIZONA PK Colorado College Football Tuesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cheez-it Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Oklahoma St. 3½ 2½ (58½) Miami Alamo Bowl At San Antonio, Texas Texas 12 9½ (64) Colorado Wednesday Mayo Bowl At Charlotte, N.C. Wisconsin 7 7 (51½) Wake Forest Cotton Bowl At Arlington, Texas Florida 2½ 3 (72) Oklahoma Thursday Liberty Bowl At Memphis, Tenn. West Virginia 7 7 (41½) Army Armed Forces Bowl At Fort Worth, Texas Tulsa 2½ 2½ (48) Mississippi State Arizona Bowl At Tucson, Ariz. San Jose St. 7 9 (63½) Ball St. Texas Bowl At Houston, Texas TCU 6½ 5 (57) Arkansas Friday Peach Bowl At Atlanta, Ga. Georgia 6½ 7 (50½) Cincinnati Citrus Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Northwestern 2½ 3½ (43½) Auburn Rose Bowl At Arlington, Texas Alabama 19½ 20 (66) Notre Dame Sugar Bowl At New Orleans, La. Clemson 7 7½ (66½) Ohio State Saturday Gator Bowl At Jacksonville, Fla. Kentucky 3 2½ (50½) NC State Outback Bowl At Tampa, Fla. Indiana 7½ 7 (67) Mississippi Fiesta Bowl At Glendale, Ariz. Iowa St. 3 4½ (57½) Oregon Orange Bowl At Miami Garden, Fla. Texas A&M 5½ 7½ (67½) North Carolina NFL Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 5 7 (46) at NEW ENGLAND Sunday at PHILADELPHIA 5½ 5½ (OFF) Washington at INDIANAPOLIS 14 14 (OFF) Jacksonville Green Bay 4 4 (OFF) at CHICAGO at NY GIANTS 2 2 (OFF) Dallas at CLEVELAND 3½ 3½ (OFF) Pittsburgh Tennessee 6 6 (OFF) at HOUSTON New Orleans 6 6 (OFF) at CAROLINA at NEW ENGLAND 7½ 7½ (OFF) NY Jets at DETROIT OFF OFF (OFF) Minnesota at TAMPA BAY 8 8 (OFF) Atlanta Baltimore 13½ 13½ (OFF) at CINCINNATI at BUFFALO 5 5 (OFF) Miami at KANSAS CITY 1 1 (OFF) LA Chargers Seattle 5½ 5½ (OFF) San Francisco at DENVER 2 2 (OFF) Las Vegas at LA RAMS 5 5 (OFF) Arizona

