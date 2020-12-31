|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|7½
|(220½)
|Cleveland
|at WASHINGTON
|6½
|(237)
|Chicago
|Philadelphia
|2½
|(220)
|at
|ORLANDO
|at HOUSTON
|5½
|(231½)
|Sacramento
|at TORONTO
|9½
|(217)
|New
|York
|New Orleans
|5½
|(215½)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|at UTAH
|3½
|(221)
|Phoenix
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Utah St.
|12½
|at
|AIR
|FORCE
|at WISCONSIN
|8
|Minnesota
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|12½
|San
|Diego
|at UCLA
|6½
|Utah
|Michigan
|1½
|at
|MARYLAND
|Arizona
|8½
|at
|WASHINGTON
|Nevada
|6
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|at SOUTHERN CAL
|2
|Colorado
|N. Arizona
|3
|at
|IDAHO
|Boise St.
|21½
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|ST.
|at OREGON
|13
|California
|College Football
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Liberty Bowl
|At Memphis, Tenn.
|West Virginia
|7
|8½
|(41)
|Army
|Armed Forces Bowl
|At Fort Worth, Texas
|Mississippi State
|+2½
|1½
|(45½)
|Tulsa
|Arizona Bowl
|At Tucson, Ariz.
|San Jose St.
|7
|9½
|(64)
|Ball
|St.
|Friday
|Peach Bowl
|At Atlanta, Ga.
|Georgia
|6½
|7
|(50½)
|Cincinnati
|Citrus Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|Northwestern
|2½
|3½
|(43½)
|Auburn
|Rose Bowl
|At Arlington, Texas
|Alabama
|19½
|20
|(66)
|Notre
|Dame
|Sugar Bowl
|At New Orleans, La.
|Clemson
|7
|7½
|(66½)
|Ohio
|State
|Saturday
|Gator Bowl
|At Jacksonville, Fla.
|Kentucky
|3
|2½
|(49½)
|NC
|State
|Outback Bowl
|At Tampa, Fla.
|Indiana
|7½
|8½
|(65½)
|Mississippi
|Fiesta Bowl
|At Glendale, Ariz.
|Iowa St.
|3
|4
|(58)
|Oregon
|Orange Bowl
|At Miami Garden, Fla.
|Texas A&M
|5½
|7½
|(65½)
|North
|Carolina
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Washington
|+5½
|1½
|(43½)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|14
|14
|(50)
|Jacksonville
|Green Bay
|4
|5½
|(51)
|at
|CHICAGO
|Dallas
|+2
|2
|(44½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at CLEVELAND
|3½
|10
|(42½)
|Pittsburgh
|Tennessee
|6
|7½
|(56½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|New Orleans
|6
|6½
|(47½)
|at
|CAROLINA
|at NEW ENGLAND
|7½
|3
|(39½)
|NY
|Jets
|Minnesota
|3½
|7
|(54)
|at
|DETROIT
|at TAMPA BAY
|8
|6½
|(50½)
|Atlanta
|Baltimore
|13½
|13
|(44½)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at BUFFALO
|5
|2½
|(44½)
|Miami
|LA Chargers
|+1
|3½
|(44)
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|Seattle
|5½
|6
|(46)
|San
|Francisco
|Las Vegas
|+2
|2½
|(51)
|at
|DENVER
|Arizona
|+5
|3
|(40½)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
