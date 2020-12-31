NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 7½ (220½) Cleveland at WASHINGTON 6½ (237) Chicago Philadelphia 2½ (220) at ORLANDO at HOUSTON 5½ (231½) Sacramento at TORONTO 9½ (217) New York New Orleans 5½ (215½) at OKLAHOMA CITY at UTAH 3½ (221) Phoenix COLLEGE BASKETBALL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Utah St. 12½ at AIR FORCE at WISCONSIN 8 Minnesota at SAN FRANCISCO 12½ San Diego at UCLA 6½ Utah Michigan 1½ at MARYLAND Arizona 8½ at WASHINGTON Nevada 6 at NEW MEXICO at SOUTHERN CAL 2 Colorado N. Arizona 3 at IDAHO Boise St. 21½ at SAN JOSE ST. at OREGON 13 California College Football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Liberty Bowl At Memphis, Tenn. West Virginia 7 8½ (41) Army Armed Forces Bowl At Fort Worth, Texas Mississippi State +2½ 1½ (45½) Tulsa Arizona Bowl At Tucson, Ariz. San Jose St. 7 9½ (64) Ball St. Friday Peach Bowl At Atlanta, Ga. Georgia 6½ 7 (50½) Cincinnati Citrus Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Northwestern 2½ 3½ (43½) Auburn Rose Bowl At Arlington, Texas Alabama 19½ 20 (66) Notre Dame Sugar Bowl At New Orleans, La. Clemson 7 7½ (66½) Ohio State Saturday Gator Bowl At Jacksonville, Fla. Kentucky 3 2½ (49½) NC State Outback Bowl At Tampa, Fla. Indiana 7½ 8½ (65½) Mississippi Fiesta Bowl At Glendale, Ariz. Iowa St. 3 4 (58) Oregon Orange Bowl At Miami Garden, Fla. Texas A&M 5½ 7½ (65½) North Carolina NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Washington +5½ 1½ (43½) at PHILADELPHIA at INDIANAPOLIS 14 14 (50) Jacksonville Green Bay 4 5½ (51) at CHICAGO Dallas +2 2 (44½) at NY GIANTS at CLEVELAND 3½ 10 (42½) Pittsburgh Tennessee 6 7½ (56½) at HOUSTON New Orleans 6 6½ (47½) at CAROLINA at NEW ENGLAND 7½ 3 (39½) NY Jets Minnesota 3½ 7 (54) at DETROIT at TAMPA BAY 8 6½ (50½) Atlanta Baltimore 13½ 13 (44½) at CINCINNATI at BUFFALO 5 2½ (44½) Miami LA Chargers +1 3½ (44) at KANSAS CITY Seattle 5½ 6 (46) San Francisco Las Vegas +2 2½ (51) at DENVER Arizona +5 3 (40½) at LA RAMS

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.