By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 1:28 pm
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA (220½) Cleveland
at WASHINGTON (237) Chicago
Philadelphia (220) at ORLANDO
at HOUSTON (231½) Sacramento
at TORONTO (217) New York
New Orleans (215½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at UTAH (221) Phoenix
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Utah St. 12½ at AIR FORCE
at WISCONSIN 8 Minnesota
at SAN FRANCISCO 12½ San Diego
at UCLA Utah
Michigan at MARYLAND
Arizona at WASHINGTON
Nevada 6 at NEW MEXICO
at SOUTHERN CAL 2 Colorado
N. Arizona 3 at IDAHO
Boise St. 21½ at SAN JOSE ST.
at OREGON 13 California
College Football
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
West Virginia 7 (41) Army
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Mississippi State +2½ (45½) Tulsa
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
San Jose St. 7 (64) Ball St.
Friday
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta, Ga.
Georgia 7 (50½) Cincinnati
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Northwestern (43½) Auburn
Rose Bowl
At Arlington, Texas
Alabama 19½ 20 (66) Notre Dame
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans, La.
Clemson 7 (66½) Ohio State
Saturday
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Kentucky 3 (49½) NC State
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Indiana (65½) Mississippi
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
Iowa St. 3 4 (58) Oregon
Orange Bowl
At Miami Garden, Fla.
Texas A&M (65½) North Carolina
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Washington +5½ (43½) at PHILADELPHIA
at INDIANAPOLIS 14 14 (50) Jacksonville
Green Bay 4 (51) at CHICAGO
Dallas +2 2 (44½) at NY GIANTS
at CLEVELAND 10 (42½) Pittsburgh
Tennessee 6 (56½) at HOUSTON
New Orleans 6 (47½) at CAROLINA
at NEW ENGLAND 3 (39½) NY Jets
Minnesota 7 (54) at DETROIT
at TAMPA BAY 8 (50½) Atlanta
Baltimore 13½ 13 (44½) at CINCINNATI
at BUFFALO 5 (44½) Miami
LA Chargers +1 (44) at KANSAS CITY
Seattle 6 (46) San Francisco
Las Vegas +2 (51) at DENVER
Arizona +5 3 (40½) at LA RAMS

