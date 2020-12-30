Trending:
Premier League club Burnley taken over by American investors

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 7:10 pm
< a min read
      

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley is the latest Premier League club to become owned by Americans.

ALK Capital’s sports investment arm, Velocity Sports Partners, has bought an 84% stake in the northwest English club.

ALK managing partner Alan Pace will become chairman of the team, which is based just north of Manchester. He was previously CEO of Major League Soccer team Real Salt Lake.

American investors also own Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Liverpool and Manchester United.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

