Presbyterian 62, SC State 56

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 8:29 pm
SC STATE (0-9)

Madol 0-0 3-4 3, Edwards 2-9 1-2 6, Manning 1-5 0-0 3, Rideau 2-6 3-5 7, Lawrence 1-4 0-0 3, Davis 4-6 6-10 14, Moorer 2-3 0-0 6, Croskey 2-3 0-1 4, Nelson 3-5 0-0 7, Simmons 0-1 2-2 2, Fulks 0-1 1-5 1, Guitian 0-0 0-0 0, Felder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 16-29 56.

PRESBYTERIAN (2-1)

McCormack 2-5 2-2 6, Graham 3-8 1-1 7, Harrison 5-13 4-4 15, Reddish 3-9 4-5 10, Younger 2-10 3-4 7, Sanchez 5-8 3-4 13, Le Gregam 1-5 2-2 4, Thrash 0-1 0-0 0, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 19-22 62.

Halftime_Presbyterian 36-25. 3-Point Goals_SC State 6-14 (Moorer 2-2, Nelson 1-1, Lawrence 1-2, Manning 1-2, Edwards 1-5, Rideau 0-2), Presbyterian 1-16 (Harrison 1-5, Le Gregam 0-1, Thrash 0-1, Graham 0-3, McCormack 0-3, Younger 0-3). Fouled Out_Rideau, McCormack. Rebounds_SC State 21 (Edwards, Lawrence 4), Presbyterian 43 (Younger 14). Assists_SC State 9 (Edwards 3), Presbyterian 8 (Graham 3). Total Fouls_SC State 24, Presbyterian 25. A_15 (2,300).

