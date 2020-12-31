Presbyterian 65, Radford 63

RADFORD (4-6)
Mangum 4-6 6-6 16, C.Walker 2-5 3-5 7, Djonkam 5-11 3-4 13, Ali 4-11 4-4 12, Morton-Robertson 2-7 0-0 6, Lipscomb 1-5 0-0 3, Jeffers 0-3 3-3 3, Jules 1-1 1-2 3, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Moses 0-2 0-0 0, Porter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 20-24 63.
PRESBYTERIAN (3-3)
McCormack 0-4 3-4 3, Harrison 4-8 5-5 13, Le Gregam 4-7 1-2 10, Reddish 4-14 4-6 12, Younger 4-13 1-1 12, Thrash 3-7 0-0 8, Ferguson 3-3 0-0 7, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Sanchez 0-1 0-0 0, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 14-18 65.
Halftime_Radford 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Radford 5-20 (Mangum 2-4, Morton-Robertson 2-6, Lipscomb 1-4, Jones 0-1, Ali 0-2, Jeffers 0-3), Presbyterian 7-21 (Younger 3-7, Thrash 2-3, Ferguson 1-1, Le Gregam 1-3, Harrison 0-1, Reddish 0-2, McCormack 0-4). Rebounds_Radford 35 (Djonkam 11), Presbyterian 31 (Reddish 9). Assists_Radford 9 (Morton-Robertson, Lipscomb 3), Presbyterian 9 (Reddish 3). Total Fouls_Radford 21, Presbyterian 20. A_7 (2,300).
