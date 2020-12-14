Presbyterian 85, Carver 46

CARVER (0-9)
Augusta 0-3 0-0 0, Scott 0-1 2-2 2, Hepburn 5-12 0-0 11, Mayuen 0-4 0-0 0, Sims 2-6 2-4 7, Ferrell 5-13 0-0 11, Coley 2-5 1-3 5, Ervin 0-1 1-2 1, Doubose 0-3 7-8 7, Middlebrooks 0-0 2-5 2, Hanna 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-49 15-24 46.
PRESBYTERIAN (1-1)
McCormack 4-8 3-5 12, Thrash 2-4 3-4 7, Graham 7-12 2-3 17, Harrison 7-14 4-4 20, Le Gregam 4-6 0-0 10, Sanchez 1-4 0-0 2, Jenkins 2-5 1-2 6, Stewart 1-2 0-0 2, Ferguson 2-7 0-0 4, Becker 1-5 0-0 3, Garvey 1-1 0-1 2, McMahon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-70 13-19 85.
Halftime_Presbyterian 46-30. 3-Point Goals_Carver 3-12 (Ferrell 1-2, Sims 1-2, Hepburn 1-3, Augusta 0-1, Mayuen 0-4), Presbyterian 8-22 (Harrison 2-4, Le Gregam 2-4, McCormack 1-1, Jenkins 1-2, Graham 1-3, Becker 1-5, Stewart 0-1, McMahon 0-2). Rebounds_Carver 30 (Sims 8), Presbyterian 47 (Harrison 8). Assists_Carver 2 (Mayuen, Sims 1), Presbyterian 15 (Graham, Harrison 3). Total Fouls_Carver 19, Presbyterian 25. A_25 (2,300).
