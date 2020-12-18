Pridgen leads UNC-Wilmington past Norfolk St. 80-72

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Joe Pridgen had 19 points and 10 rebounds as UNC Wilmington defeated Norfolk State 80-72 on Friday. Jake Boggs and Ty Gadsden added 18 points each for the Seahawks. Boggs also had seven rebounds.

John Bowen had 10 points and three blocks for UNC Wilmington (4-3).

J.J. Matthews scored a career-high 24 points for the Spartans (3-3). Devante Carter added 16 points. Kashaun Hicks had 12 points.

UNC Wilmington matches up against Campbell on the road on Monday. Norfolk State matches up against George Mason on the road next Saturday.

