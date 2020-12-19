On Air: Panel Discussions
Prim leads Missouri St. over Northwestern St. 94-67

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 10:38 pm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Gaige Prim had a career-high 26 points as Missouri State easily defeated Northwestern State 94-67 on Saturday night.

Prim hit 9 of 12 shots. He added nine rebounds, nine assists and four blocks.

Isiaih Mosley had 18 points for Missouri State (2-0). Jared Ridder added 18 points and three blocks. Keaton Hervey had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Carvell Teasett had 14 points for the Demons (1-7). Trenton Massner added 10 points. Jamaure Gregg had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

