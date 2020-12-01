Providence 63, Davidson 62

DAVIDSON (1-1)
Brajkovic 4-9 0-0 9, Mennenga 1-5 2-2 4, Collins 1-5 2-2 4, Grady 5-14 5-6 17, Lee 6-9 2-2 17, M.Jones 3-7 0-1 7, Boachie-Yiadom 0-1 1-2 1, Huffman 0-0 0-0 0, B.Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Czerapowicz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 12-15 62.
PROVIDENCE (1-1)
Gantt 1-5 0-0 3, Watson 10-16 2-3 22, Bynum 5-8 4-6 14, Duke 6-13 0-0 13, Reeves 0-5 5-6 5, Horchler 2-6 0-0 4, Monroe 1-3 0-0 2, Croswell 0-0 0-0 0, Nichols 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 11-15 63.
Halftime_Providence 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 8-22 (Lee 3-4, Grady 2-6, Brajkovic 1-1, B.Jones 1-1, M.Jones 1-4, Czerapowicz 0-1, Mennenga 0-2, Collins 0-3), Providence 2-16 (Duke 1-1, Gantt 1-4, Bynum 0-2, Monroe 0-2, Horchler 0-3, Reeves 0-4). Rebounds_Davidson 32 (Grady 7), Providence 28 (Horchler 8). Assists_Davidson 10 (Collins 3), Providence 10 (Bynum 5). Total Fouls_Davidson 15, Providence 15.
