Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Providence 63, Davidson 62

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 9:14 pm
< a min read
      

DAVIDSON (1-1)

Brajkovic 4-9 0-0 9, Mennenga 1-5 2-2 4, Collins 1-5 2-2 4, Grady 5-14 5-6 17, Lee 6-9 2-2 17, M.Jones 3-7 0-1 7, Boachie-Yiadom 0-1 1-2 1, Huffman 0-0 0-0 0, B.Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Czerapowicz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 12-15 62.

PROVIDENCE (1-1)

Gantt 1-5 0-0 3, Watson 10-16 2-3 22, Bynum 5-8 4-6 14, Duke 6-13 0-0 13, Reeves 0-5 5-6 5, Horchler 2-6 0-0 4, Monroe 1-3 0-0 2, Croswell 0-0 0-0 0, Nichols 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 11-15 63.

Halftime_Providence 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 8-22 (Lee 3-4, Grady 2-6, Brajkovic 1-1, B.Jones 1-1, M.Jones 1-4, Czerapowicz 0-1, Mennenga 0-2, Collins 0-3), Providence 2-16 (Duke 1-1, Gantt 1-4, Bynum 0-2, Monroe 0-2, Horchler 0-3, Reeves 0-4). Rebounds_Davidson 32 (Grady 7), Providence 28 (Horchler 8). Assists_Davidson 10 (Collins 3), Providence 10 (Bynum 5). Total Fouls_Davidson 15, Providence 15.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 Future of Mining Australia 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS welcomed 51 new citizens in a ceremony during halftime of the Jaguars game