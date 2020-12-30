Providence 71, Butler 55

BUTLER (2-4)
Golden 3-10 0-0 6, Nze 5-11 0-2 10, Bolden 4-13 3-4 15, Harris 3-11 3-4 10, Tate 3-9 0-0 8, Coles 3-4 0-0 6, Wilmoth 0-2 0-0 0, Hastings 0-1 0-0 0, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 6-10 55.
PROVIDENCE (7-3)
Nichols 2-3 1-1 5, Watson 9-12 0-0 18, Bynum 3-8 6-6 12, Duke 9-11 2-3 22, Reeves 4-8 0-0 12, Gantt 1-3 0-2 2, Horchler 0-2 0-0 0, Croswell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-48 9-12 71.
Halftime_Providence 35-18. 3-Point Goals_Butler 7-26 (Bolden 4-9, Tate 2-6, Harris 1-5, Golden 0-2, Nze 0-2, Wilmoth 0-2), Providence 6-13 (Reeves 4-5, Duke 2-4, Bynum 0-2, Gantt 0-2). Rebounds_Butler 28 (Golden, Nze 6), Providence 30 (Duke 13). Assists_Butler 10 (Tate 4), Providence 18 (Duke 8). Total Fouls_Butler 12, Providence 14.
