Providence 79, Fairleigh Dickinson 67

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (0-4)
Racine 4-7 1-1 10, Williams 6-10 2-5 15, Baker 2-7 1-2 5, Jenkins 5-16 2-2 13, Rush 4-11 3-4 12, Munden 3-4 1-2 8, Square 0-1 4-4 4, Rodriguez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 14-20 67.
PROVIDENCE (3-2)
Gantt 4-6 1-1 9, Watson 6-8 8-8 20, Bynum 1-4 1-1 3, Duke 9-14 10-12 28, Reeves 0-5 2-4 2, Breed 3-4 2-3 8, Horchler 1-5 0-0 2, Nichols 1-2 0-0 2, Goodine 1-1 0-0 3, Monroe 0-1 0-0 0, Croswell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-52 24-29 79.
Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 5-19 (Racine 1-1, Munden 1-2, Williams 1-2, Rush 1-4, Jenkins 1-7, Rodriguez 0-1, Baker 0-2), Providence 1-15 (Goodine 1-1, Monroe 0-1, Gantt 0-2, Bynum 0-3, Duke 0-3, Reeves 0-5). Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 23 (Williams 8), Providence 34 (Duke 8). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 7 (Jenkins 4), Providence 9 (Gantt 5). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 20, Providence 17.
