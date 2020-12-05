On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Providence 79, Fairleigh Dickinson 67

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 6:35 pm
< a min read
      

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (0-4)

Racine 4-7 1-1 10, Williams 6-10 2-5 15, Baker 2-7 1-2 5, Jenkins 5-16 2-2 13, Rush 4-11 3-4 12, Munden 3-4 1-2 8, Square 0-1 4-4 4, Rodriguez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 14-20 67.

PROVIDENCE (3-2)

Gantt 4-6 1-1 9, Watson 6-8 8-8 20, Bynum 1-4 1-1 3, Duke 9-14 10-12 28, Reeves 0-5 2-4 2, Breed 3-4 2-3 8, Horchler 1-5 0-0 2, Nichols 1-2 0-0 2, Goodine 1-1 0-0 3, Monroe 0-1 0-0 0, Croswell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-52 24-29 79.

Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 5-19 (Racine 1-1, Munden 1-2, Williams 1-2, Rush 1-4, Jenkins 1-7, Rodriguez 0-1, Baker 0-2), Providence 1-15 (Goodine 1-1, Monroe 0-1, Gantt 0-2, Bynum 0-3, Duke 0-3, Reeves 0-5). Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 23 (Williams 8), Providence 34 (Duke 8). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 7 (Jenkins 4), Providence 9 (Gantt 5). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 20, Providence 17.

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit