Providence 79, TCU 70

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 7:09 pm
PROVIDENCE (3-2)

Horchler 0-4 1-2 1, Watson 8-13 2-5 18, Bynum 1-6 0-0 2, Duke 11-19 1-4 28, Reeves 3-7 0-0 7, Gantt 2-5 2-2 7, Nichols 4-4 0-0 8, Breed 0-0 0-0 0, Croswell 4-5 0-0 8. Totals 33-63 6-13 79.

TCU (4-1)

LeDee 0-1 2-2 2, Pearson 1-3 0-0 2, Samuel 5-6 0-2 10, Miles 7-14 4-4 20, Nembhard 11-17 0-1 25, Easley 3-4 1-1 8, O’Bannon 0-0 3-4 3, Todd 0-0 0-0 0, Aschieris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-45 10-14 70.

Halftime_Providence 43-32. 3-Point Goals_Providence 7-16 (Duke 5-8, Gantt 1-2, Reeves 1-3, Bynum 0-3), TCU 6-14 (Nembhard 3-5, Miles 2-5, Easley 1-2, Pearson 0-2). Rebounds_Providence 28 (Horchler, Watson 8), TCU 19 (Nembhard 7). Assists_Providence 22 (Bynum 8), TCU 18 (Nembhard 7). Total Fouls_Providence 15, TCU 18.

