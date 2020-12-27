Providence 95, DePaul 90, 2OT

DEPAUL (1-0)
Ongenda 1-1 1-2 3, Freeman-Liberty 5-16 2-2 13, Lopez 4-7 1-2 9, Moore 7-20 2-2 19, Salnave 0-4 0-0 0, Weems 8-10 0-0 21, Paulicap 5-8 0-0 10, Elvis 4-5 0-0 9, Hall 3-4 0-0 6, McCauley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-76 6-8 90.
PROVIDENCE (6-3)
Horchler 4-6 1-1 10, Watson 6-14 6-8 18, Bynum 2-8 2-6 6, Duke 8-17 7-8 24, Reeves 6-13 6-7 22, Gantt 2-8 0-0 4, Nichols 3-9 1-1 7, Croswell 1-1 0-0 2, Breed 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-78 23-31 95.
Halftime_Providence 34-29. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 10-24 (Weems 5-6, Moore 3-9, Elvis 1-1, Freeman-Liberty 1-4, Lopez 0-1, McCauley 0-1, Salnave 0-2), Providence 6-23 (Reeves 4-10, Horchler 1-1, Duke 1-4, Gantt 0-2, Bynum 0-3, Nichols 0-3). Fouled Out_Paulicap. Rebounds_DePaul 38 (Hall 8), Providence 43 (Watson 14). Assists_DePaul 18 (Moore 8), Providence 17 (Duke 6). Total Fouls_DePaul 22, Providence 15.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments