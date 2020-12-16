On Air: This Just In
Purdue 67, No. 20 Ohio St. 60

By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 9:10 pm
OHIO ST. (5-1)

Key 2-6 1-2 5, Sueing 5-11 2-4 14, Jallow 3-6 1-1 7, Sotos 1-1 1-1 3, Washington 4-14 3-3 13, Walker 2-7 2-2 6, Young 3-7 0-0 6, Ahrens 1-4 0-0 3, Brown 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-58 10-13 60.

PURDUE (5-2)

Gillis 3-3 0-0 6, Edey 0-3 1-1 1, Hunter 6-11 2-3 15, Newman 4-6 0-1 10, Stefanovic 2-7 4-4 10, Williams 6-12 4-4 16, Wheeler 2-3 0-0 5, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Ivey 2-7 0-0 4, Morton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 11-13 67.

Halftime_Purdue 38-33. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 6-24 (Sueing 2-5, Washington 2-9, Brown 1-2, Ahrens 1-4, Walker 0-1, Young 0-1, Jallow 0-2), Purdue 6-20 (Newman 2-3, Stefanovic 2-7, Wheeler 1-2, Hunter 1-3, Morton 0-1, Ivey 0-4). Rebounds_Ohio St. 29 (Young 8), Purdue 33 (Williams 9). Assists_Ohio St. 14 (Walker 7), Purdue 16 (Williams 8). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 18, Purdue 19. A_250 (14,846).

