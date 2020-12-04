Purdue 68, Valparaiso 61

VALPARAISO (0-2)
Krikke 3-7 0-0 6, McMillan 0-2 0-0 0, Gordon 1-4 1-2 3, Sackey 0-3 4-4 4, Clay 3-8 2-2 10, Kpegeol 2-5 4-6 9, Robinson 5-10 4-5 15, Ognacevic 4-5 0-0 12, Helm 0-0 0-0 0, Co.Barrett 1-2 0-0 2, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 15-19 61.
PURDUE (3-1)
Wheeler 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 7-15 3-9 17, Newman 0-5 2-2 2, Stefanovic 4-9 7-9 19, Thompson 2-6 9-12 14, Morton 2-5 0-0 5, Gillis 1-3 1-2 3, Edey 2-6 2-3 6. Totals 19-54 24-37 68.
Halftime_Valparaiso 34-23. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 8-26 (Ognacevic 4-5, Clay 2-4, Kpegeol 1-3, Robinson 1-4, Co.Barrett 0-1, Gordon 0-2, McMillan 0-2, Sackey 0-2, Krikke 0-3), Purdue 6-24 (Stefanovic 4-9, Morton 1-4, Thompson 1-4, Williams 0-1, Gillis 0-2, Newman 0-2, Wheeler 0-2). Fouled Out_McMillan, Clay. Rebounds_Valparaiso 31 (Clay, Robinson 6), Purdue 29 (Williams 11). Assists_Valparaiso 13 (Sackey 5), Purdue 13 (Wheeler, Stefanovic 3). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 32, Purdue 21.
