Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Purdue 68, Valparaiso 61

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 9:27 pm
< a min read
      

VALPARAISO (0-2)

Krikke 3-7 0-0 6, McMillan 0-2 0-0 0, Gordon 1-4 1-2 3, Sackey 0-3 4-4 4, Clay 3-8 2-2 10, Kpegeol 2-5 4-6 9, Robinson 5-10 4-5 15, Ognacevic 4-5 0-0 12, Helm 0-0 0-0 0, Co.Barrett 1-2 0-0 2, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 15-19 61.

PURDUE (3-1)

Wheeler 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 7-15 3-9 17, Newman 0-5 2-2 2, Stefanovic 4-9 7-9 19, Thompson 2-6 9-12 14, Morton 2-5 0-0 5, Gillis 1-3 1-2 3, Edey 2-6 2-3 6. Totals 19-54 24-37 68.

Halftime_Valparaiso 34-23. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 8-26 (Ognacevic 4-5, Clay 2-4, Kpegeol 1-3, Robinson 1-4, Co.Barrett 0-1, Gordon 0-2, McMillan 0-2, Sackey 0-2, Krikke 0-3), Purdue 6-24 (Stefanovic 4-9, Morton 1-4, Thompson 1-4, Williams 0-1, Gillis 0-2, Newman 0-2, Wheeler 0-2). Fouled Out_McMillan, Clay. Rebounds_Valparaiso 31 (Clay, Robinson 6), Purdue 29 (Williams 11). Assists_Valparaiso 13 (Sackey 5), Purdue 13 (Wheeler, Stefanovic 3). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 32, Purdue 21.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit