Purdue 73, Maryland 70

MARYLAND (5-3)
Hamilton 2-8 0-0 6, Scott 5-9 3-3 15, Ayala 5-11 1-3 13, Hart 2-5 0-0 4, Wiggins 5-12 2-2 14, Morsell 4-6 1-6 10, Marial 0-4 3-4 3, Smart 1-1 0-1 2, Mona 1-1 0-0 3, Smith 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 25-58 10-21 70.
PURDUE (7-3)
Gillis 1-5 2-2 5, Williams 4-9 2-3 10, Hunter 6-15 2-4 16, Newman 7-11 0-0 17, Stefanovic 1-1 2-2 5, Ivey 4-8 1-3 11, Edey 2-6 2-3 6, Wheeler 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 1-2 0-0 3, Morton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 11-17 73.
Halftime_Purdue 41-28. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 10-28 (Wiggins 2-4, Hamilton 2-5, Scott 2-5, Ayala 2-6, Mona 1-1, Morsell 1-2, Hart 0-2, Marial 0-3), Purdue 10-22 (Newman 3-6, Ivey 2-3, Hunter 2-6, Stefanovic 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Gillis 1-4). Rebounds_Maryland 28 (Scott 8), Purdue 38 (Williams 8). Assists_Maryland 14 (Morsell 4), Purdue 16 (Ivey 4). Total Fouls_Maryland 18, Purdue 18.
