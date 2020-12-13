On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Purdue 79, Bowling Green 73

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 6:05 pm
BOWLING GREEN (4-1)

Hempfling 6-14 0-0 14, Perry 4-9 4-6 12, Brett 6-14 1-2 15, Fleming 5-14 3-4 15, Lewis 2-4 4-5 8, Parker 2-7 0-0 6, Spielman 1-1 0-0 3, Trice 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-65 12-17 73

PURDUE (3-1)

Diagne 2-2 1-2 5, Farquhar 6-11 1-2 13, Layden 5-9 0-0 13, Moore 6-12 9-11 25, Traylor 3-9 5-5 12, Gony 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 1-4 0-0 3, Woltman 0-0 0-0 0, Hardin 0-2 0-0 0, Stallings 0-0 0-0 0, Shaya Kyle 3-4 2-4 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-53 18-24 79

Bowling Green 15 17 19 22 73
Purdue 23 20 19 17 79

3-Point Goals_Bowling Green 9-25 (Hempfling 2-5, Brett 2-4, Fleming 2-7, Parker 2-6, Spielman 1-1, Trice 0-2), Purdue 9-20 (Layden 3-6, Moore 4-8, Traylor 1-4, Grant 1-1, Hardin 0-1). Assists_Bowling Green 17 (Hempfling 3), Purdue 21 (Moore 9). Fouled Out_Bowling Green Hempfling. Rebounds_Bowling Green 31 (Lewis 3-6), Purdue 36 (Team 3-4). Total Fouls_Bowling Green 20, Purdue 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_139.

