Purdue 80, Indiana St. 68

By The Associated Press
December 12, 2020 9:50 pm
INDIANA ST. (1-1)

Tre.Williams 4-7 1-2 9, Key 8-14 0-0 18, Larry 0-2 2-2 2, Neese 7-11 4-4 22, Laravia 4-13 2-4 10, Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Ndaw 0-0 0-0 0, Bacote 1-1 0-1 2, Howard 1-3 0-0 3, Barnes 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 26-59 9-13 68.

PURDUE (4-2)

Gillis 2-2 0-0 5, Edey 4-6 2-4 10, Hunter 4-12 4-4 13, Newman 0-0 0-0 0, Stefanovic 3-5 3-4 12, Trev.Williams 13-18 4-7 30, Thompson 0-4 0-0 0, Wheeler 4-7 1-2 10, Morton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 14-21 80.

Halftime_Purdue 38-29. 3-Point Goals_Indiana St. 7-22 (Neese 4-8, Key 2-5, Howard 1-2, Barnes 0-1, Larry 0-1, Tre.Williams 0-1, Laravia 0-2, Miller 0-2), Purdue 6-16 (Stefanovic 3-5, Gillis 1-1, Wheeler 1-3, Hunter 1-5, Thompson 0-2). Rebounds_Indiana St. 21 (Laravia 7), Purdue 36 (Wheeler 13). Assists_Indiana St. 15 (Larry, Neese, Laravia 4), Purdue 22 (Hunter 5). Total Fouls_Indiana St. 21, Purdue 13. A_200 (14,846).

