Purdue 82, Buffalo 70

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 8:53 pm
BUFFALO (2-2)

Adeyeye 3-5 4-6 10, Hemphill 5-11 2-2 12, Fair 2-7 0-0 5, Hall 1-9 4-4 6, Ojhammar 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 0-1 0-0 0, Keita 0-0 0-0 0, Walters 0-0 0-0 0, Gaba 5-9 2-5 12, Schiffer 3-6 0-0 9, McEvans 4-10 6-9 16, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-58 18-26 70

PURDUE (2-1)

Diagne 3-4 2-7 8, Farquhar 5-9 0-2 11, Layden 2-5 0-0 6, Moore 7-15 2-2 20, Traylor 5-10 5-5 17, Gony 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 3-5 0-0 7, Woltman 1-2 2-2 4, Hardin 1-1 1-2 4, Stallings 0-1 0-0 0, Shaya Kyle 2-3 1-3 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-55 13-23 82

Buffalo 12 15 25 18 70
Purdue 18 19 31 14 82

3-Point Goals_Buffalo 6-15 (Fair 1-3, Hall 0-4, Christie 0-1, Schiffer 3-5, McEvans 2-2), Purdue 11-19 (Farquhar 1-1, Layden 2-5, Moore 4-5, Traylor 2-5, Grant 1-2, Hardin 1-1). Assists_Buffalo 7 (McEvans 3), Purdue 21 (Traylor 8). Fouled Out_Buffalo Adeyeye, Gaba. Rebounds_Buffalo 32 (Adeyeye 5-5), Purdue 36 (Farquhar 4-13). Total Fouls_Buffalo 20, Purdue 26. Technical Fouls_Buffalo Team 1. A_147.

