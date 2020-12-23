Purdue 83, Nebraska 72

NEBRASKA (3-3)

Bourne 10-17 0-0 22, Cravens 3-7 0-0 6, Cain 6-10 0-0 12, Haiby 5-18 6-8 16, Scoggin 6-10 2-3 16, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-65 8-11 72

PURDUE (5-2)

Diagne 4-7 1-2 9, Farquhar 2-7 2-3 6, Layden 2-6 0-0 6, Moore 3-8 2-2 9, Traylor 7-16 6-7 21, Grant 4-7 0-1 9, Woltman 1-2 1-1 3, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0, Hardin 2-4 0-0 6, McLaughlin 5-6 0-0 13, Stallings 0-0 0-0 0, Shaya Kyle 0-0 1-4 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-63 13-20 83

Nebraska 20 14 15 23 — 72 Purdue 23 18 21 21 — 83

3-Point Goals_Nebraska 4-17 (Bourne 2-6, Haiby 0-5, Scoggin 2-4, Stewart 0-2), Purdue 10-22 (Layden 2-6, Moore 1-4, Traylor 1-4, Grant 1-1, Hardin 2-4, McLaughlin 3-3). Assists_Nebraska 16 (Bourne 4), Purdue 16 (Traylor 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Nebraska 30 (Cravens 2-10), Purdue 40 (Diagne 6-17). Total Fouls_Nebraska 15, Purdue 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_161.

