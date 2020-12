Purdue 88, Notre Dame 78

By The Associated Press

PURDUE (6-2)

Gillis 4-4 2-2 12, Williams 7-12 0-3 14, Hunter 6-15 2-2 18, Newman 3-9 0-0 8, Stefanovic 6-8 1-2 18, Wheeler 0-3 2-2 2, Edey 3-6 3-4 9, Ivey 2-5 0-0 4, Thompson 1-2 0-0 3, Morton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 10-15 88.

NOTRE DAME (2-4)

Laszewski 4-7 4-6 13, Goodwin 3-12 0-0 9, Hubb 0-7 0-0 0, Ryan 5-13 0-0 14, Wertz 8-13 6-7 27, Durham 1-4 2-2 4, Djogo 3-5 2-2 11. Totals 24-61 14-17 78.

Halftime_Purdue 47-42. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 14-28 (Stefanovic 5-7, Hunter 4-7, Gillis 2-2, Newman 2-5, Thompson 1-2, Ivey 0-1, Morton 0-1, Wheeler 0-3), Notre Dame 16-41 (Wertz 5-10, Ryan 4-11, Djogo 3-5, Goodwin 3-7, Laszewski 1-3, Durham 0-1, Hubb 0-4). Rebounds_Purdue 37 (Gillis 9), Notre Dame 28 (Goodwin, Hubb 6). Assists_Purdue 20 (Hunter 8), Notre Dame 21 (Wertz 5). Total Fouls_Purdue 18, Notre Dame 14.

