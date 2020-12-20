Purdue 91, Penn St. 87

PURDUE (4-2)

Diagne 4-8 5-6 13, Farquhar 3-7 2-2 8, Layden 2-4 4-4 9, Moore 8-12 1-2 19, Traylor 9-16 8-10 28, Gony 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 0-1 0-0 0, Hardin 3-3 0-0 9, McLaughlin 0-1 0-0 0, Stallings 1-1 0-2 3, Shaya Kyle 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-55 20-26 91

PENN ST. (3-2)

Camden 3-7 4-4 11, Cash 4-10 3-4 11, Hagans 3-10 0-0 6, Jekot 6-14 1-1 14, Marisa 12-20 0-0 26, Beverley 0-1 0-0 0, Thornton 4-5 1-1 9, Burke 0-0 0-0 0, Sabel 5-8 0-0 10, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-76 9-10 87

Purdue 27 19 21 24 — 91 Penn St. 19 20 29 19 — 87

3-Point Goals_Purdue 9-15 (Layden 1-3, Moore 2-3, Traylor 2-3, Grant 0-1, Hardin 3-3, McLaughlin 0-1, Stallings 1-1), Penn St. 4-14 (Camden 1-4, Jekot 1-3, Marisa 2-5, Thornton 0-1, Sabel 0-1). Assists_Purdue 19 (Moore 6), Penn St. 10 (Thornton 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Purdue 34 (Diagne 2-9), Penn St. 31 (Cash 3-3). Total Fouls_Purdue 16, Penn St. 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_144.

