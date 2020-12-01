Purdue 93, Oakland 50

OAKLAND (0-5)
Oladapo 4-8 0-1 8, Parrish 2-6 2-2 6, Townsend 1-4 2-2 4, Moore 3-9 7-10 14, Young 2-11 0-0 5, Lampman 0-2 0-1 0, Conway 1-4 0-0 2, Holifield 3-4 0-0 6, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, Jihad 1-3 0-0 3, Newsome 1-1 0-0 2, Kangu 0-1 0-0 0, R.Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 11-16 50.
PURDUE (2-1)
Wheeler 4-8 0-0 9, T.Williams 4-12 0-0 8, Newman 7-11 3-3 21, Stefanovic 6-9 2-2 20, Thompson 2-5 0-0 6, Gillis 3-4 0-0 7, Morton 1-3 0-0 3, Edey 4-5 5-6 13, Frost 1-1 0-0 3, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Wulbrun 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 33-60 10-11 93.
Halftime_Purdue 49-27. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 3-21 (Jihad 1-2, Moore 1-5, Young 1-6, Conway 0-1, Joseph 0-1, Kangu 0-1, Parrish 0-1, Lampman 0-2, Townsend 0-2), Purdue 17-32 (Stefanovic 6-9, Newman 4-7, Thompson 2-4, Frost 1-1, Wulbrun 1-1, Gillis 1-2, Morton 1-3, Wheeler 1-4, Martin 0-1). Rebounds_Oakland 17 (Oladapo 8), Purdue 38 (T.Williams 14). Assists_Oakland 11 (Moore 7), Purdue 27 (Stefanovic 7). Total Fouls_Oakland 12, Purdue 14.
