Purdue squares off against Indiana St.

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 9:01 pm
Indiana State (1-0) vs. Purdue (3-2)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue squares off against Indiana State in an early season matchup. Indiana State beat Truman State by 14 at home in its last outing. Purdue lost 58-54 on the road against Miami in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .MIGHTY MILLER JR.: Randy Miller Jr. has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Indiana State went 6-4 against teams outside its conference, while Purdue went 7-4 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

