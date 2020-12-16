QB Jones’ status less certain for Giants for Sunday’s game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with two injuries and his status for Sunday night’s big game against Cleveland is uncertain.

Coach Joe Judge disclosed Wednesday that the second-year quarterback has an injury to his lower left leg injury in addition to a hamstring problem from a game against Cincinnati on Nov. 29.

Jones, who practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, said the ankle injury happened midway though Sunday’s 26-7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on a quarterback hit. He added the hamstring problem did not either cause or contribute to the injury to his left ankle.

The loss to the Cardinals knocked the Giants (5-8) out of first place in the NFC East with three games left in the regular season. It also put more importance on beating the Browns (9-4).

“I’m just taking it day by day and doing my best to listen to the trainers, listen to the coaches and get healthy and prepare mentally and physically to play,” Jones said. “That’s my job right now, and that’s just kind of where my focus is.”

Judge wants to see how Jones looks this week in practice, adding whether he plays might come down to a game-time decision.

If he cannot play, Colt McCoy would get his second start in three games. McCoy started against Seattle and led the Giants to an unexpected 17-12 win.

Jones returned to the starting lineup in the loss to the Cardinals but he was ineffective. He did not attempt to rush one for the first time in his career and the Arizona defense limited New York to a season-low 159 yards and recorded eight sacks, six against Jones.

Jones said he wants to play in the nationally televised game but insisted the final decision has always been made by the coaches and team doctors.

The Duke product said he felt good during Wednesday’s workout.

The No. 6 pick overall in the 2019 draft was limping during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss. Judge sent out McCoy to run the Giants’ final offensive series.

Judge and Jones had discussions during the game about his health.

“I let him know when I’m not feeling great,” Jones said. “My job is to play, my job is to prepare to play and to play when I can play. That’s what I’m in control of, that’s where my mind is. Right now, I have to do everything I can to prepare mentally and physically to play.”

Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said the Browns will be ready to face either quarterback.

“Two good players,” Stefanski said. “Daniel Jones, I know he was a little bit banged up, but you know the type of athlete he is. He can really hurt you with his arm or his legs. A really good young player. I got to see him last year up close.

“Colt McCoy has done it many times over the years, and he has won for this Giants team. He is a veteran. He has seen it all. He understands what they want to do offensively and where to go with the ball.”

