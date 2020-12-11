QBE Shootout Par Scores

|Friday
|At Tiburon Golf Club (Gold Course)
|Naples, Fla.
|Purse: $3.6 million
|Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
|First Round
Na/O’Hair 27-29_56 -16
Palmer/Varner III 28-29_57 -15
Griffin/Hughes 28-30_58 -14
English/Kuchar 29-29_58 -14
Sabbatini/Tway 30-29_59 -13
Champ/Finau 29-30_59 -13
Berger/Stricker 30-30_60 -12
Oosthuizen/Watson 30-30_60 -12
Munoz/Niemann 31-30_61 -11
Horschel/Todd 32-30_62 -10
Leishman/Smith 31-31_62 -10
Ancer/Woff 32-30_62 -10
