QBE Shootout Scores

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 4:16 pm
< a min read
      
Friday
At Tiburon Golf Club (Gold Course)
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $3.6 million
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
First Round

Na/O’Hair 27-29_56

Palmer/Varner III 28-29_57

Griffin/Hughes 28-30_58

English/Kuchar 29-29_58

Sabbatini/Tway 30-29_59

Champ/Finau 29-30_59

Berger/Stricker 30-30_60

Oosthuizen/Watson 30-30_60

Munoz/Niemann 31-30_61

Horschel/Todd 32-30_62

Leishman/Smith 31-31_62

Ancer/Woff 32-30_62

